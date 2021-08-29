Forgetful moment for India as javelin thrower Ranjeet Bhati fails to register legal throw in F57 category

India’s Ranjeet Bhati couldn’t manage even one legal throw in the six attempts he made in his F57 category at the Tokyo Paralympic Games on Saturday.

Ranjeet was grouped in the men’s F-57 javelin throw seated category. He crashed out of the Tokyo Paralympic Games after all his six attempts were determined as foul throws.

According to a PCI (Paralympic Committee of India) official, all six attempts were declared no throws by the Tokyo Paralympic Games organizing committee on technical grounds.

While hurling the javelin from a seated position, the 24-year-old from Faridabad in Haryana lifted his glutes. The PCI official said it was technically the wrong thing to do.

“Technically, the athlete can’t use his lower body, including hips, when releasing the javelin in F57 category. Ranjeet was lifting his hips while hurling the javelin from a seated position, he was given no throw against all his six attempts,” said the PCI official from Tokyo.

According to the world governing body (International Paralympic Committee), Ranjeet had an impairment in his leg as a result of an accident in 2012. He has been classified in F57 category, as per the IPC website.

Ranjeet qualified for the Tokyo Paralympic Games during the final selection trials held in New Delhi in the last week of June. Ranjeet’s selection to the Indian contingent has now raised doubts, said the PCI official.

“Those involved in the selection of the national team for the Tokyo Paralympic Games overlooked the technical aspect of the F57 javelin throw seated category. Otherwise Ranjeet wouldn’t have made the same mistake at the Tokyo Paralympic Games,” said the PCI official on condition of anonymity.

Other Indian Paralympians faced technical problems as well

India’s flag bearer at the opening ceremony, Tek Chand, also missed out on the medal at the Tokyo Paralympic Games because his classification was changed after review by the IPC.

During a review by the IPC in Tokyo on August 21, Tek Chand wasn’t eligible for the F-54 category. He was supposed to compete in the javelin throw event.

Since his classification was changed to F-55 he had to compete in a shot put event as there was no javelin in the new category.

“The review of classification is generally done prior to the Tokyo Paralympic Games. Due to the pandemic, several events were canceled and the review process was pending. Tek Chand was one of the two Indian athletes whose review was pending and official it was done in Tokyo,” said PCI official.

Edited by Diptanil Roy