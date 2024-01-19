Former World and NCAA champion pole vaulter Shawn Barber dies at 29 after facing health issues

Canadian pole vaulter Shawn Barber passed away at the age of 29 on January 17. The athlete died following medical complications after experiencing health issues. The cause of his death has not been disclosed yet.

On Wednesday, the 2015 world champion breathed his last at his home in Kingwood, Texas. His agent Paul Doyle told the Associated Press on Thursday that the cause of Barber’s death was not known. He also expressed his sorrow at the unfortunate news, saying:

"More than just an incredible athlete, Shawn was such a good-hearted person that always put others ahead of himself,”

He continued,

“It’s tragic to lose such a good person at such a young age.”

Initially, Shawn Barber tried to compete in the 2013 World Athletics Championship but failed to qualify for the finals.

He then participated in the 2014 Commonwealth Games at the age of 20. His efforts bloomed as he won a bronze medal in the championship. He cleared 5.45m on the first attempt but failed at 5.55.

Shawn Barber with athletes Kurtis Marschall and Luke Cutts at Commonwealth Games Day 8

He competed at the 2015 World championship and clinched the world title with a jump of 5.90 m. It was a historic win for Canada as it received its first world title in athletics since 2003.

An overjoyed Shawn Barber told reporters,

“I don't think it has sunk in quite yet, and I'm looking forward to the next few days when it does. I was fortunate to be very consistent throughout the meet. That was the name of the game. I came in knowing that it was going to be a meet that came down to first attempts. I couldn't have asked for a better competition."

That year, he also won the gold medal at the Pan American Games.

The following year, Barber tried his skills at the 2016 Rio Olympics. However, he stood tenth as he failed on all three attempts at 5.65 after clearing 5.50m.

A look into Shawn Barber’s early life

Barber at the 16th IAAF World Athletics Championships London 2017 - Day Five

Shawn Barber was born in Las Cruces, New Mexico on May 27, 1994. He held dual Canadian-American citizenship as his father George Barber was a resident of El Paso, Texas but was born in Kincardine.

Barber moved to Texas at the age of 10 after his parents got divorced. He spent his childhood and teenage years in both Toronto and the United States.

However, when he began competing he chose to represent Canada because his particular sport was more important in Canada. He also wanted to follow in the footsteps of his father who was also a Canadian pole vaulter at the 1983 World Championships.