The 2023 Pan American Games began on October 21, 2023, with the opening ceremony taking place on October 20, 2023. The 16-day event will conclude on November 5, 2023. The events are held across 39 venues.

A total of 39 sports are being held in the ongoing competition consisting of 425 events. Breaking, Roller Sports, and Sport Climbing are making their debut at the 2023 Pan American Games.

With 10 days left before the conclusion of the event, the USA is leading the medal tally with 152 medals, including 61 gold, 44 silver and 47 seven bronze medals. The USA is followed by Mexico, who have bagged 80 medals, including 35 gold, 19 silver and 26 bronze medals.

Canada stands third in position on the medal tally table with 87 medals. They have accumulated 32 gold, 25 silver, and 30 bronze medals so far. The host nation stands in sixth place with a total of 29 medals, including five gold, 12 silver, 12 and bronze medals.

Team USA at the 2023 Pan American Games so far

Gold medalist Kayla Dicello and Bronze medalist Jordan Chiles of Team United States celebrate after competing in the Women's All-Around at the 2023 Pan Am Games in Santiago,

The USA has won the most medals in swimming events with a total of 46 medals, including 19 gold, 17 silver and 10 bronze medals. Kelly Pash delivered a remarkable performance by securing five medals in Santiago. Paige Madden secured four medals, including two golds in individual events in women's 400m and 800m freestyle.

The men's and women's gymnastics team clinched gold medals in the artistic team all-around event. USA team flag bearer Jordan Chiles secured medals in the individual all-around and vault event, while Kayla DiCello won gold in the individual all-around and silver in the women's floor exercise.

The male flag bearer of the squad at the Pan American Games, Vincent Hancock, clinched two gold medals in the men's skeet and mixed pair skeet. Other shooters who delivered incredible performances are Mary Tucker (two gold), Sagen Maddalena (one gold, silver, and bronze), and Rylan Kissel (one gold and one silver).

The list of sports and medal tally of the USA squad at the Pan American Games 2023 is given below:

Swimming - 46

Gymnastics - 12

Shooting - 18

Rowing - 10

Water skiing - 9

Sport climbing - 9

Taekwondo - 8

Cycling - 8

Boxing - 6

Weightlifting - 4

Basketball - 2

Badminton - 4

Racquetball - 3

Roller sports - 3

Equestrian - 2

Modern pentathlon - 2

Diving - 5

Volleyball - 1