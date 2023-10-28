Pan American Games Day 7 Results: USA medal winners ft. Timothy Sherry and Jahmal Harvey 

Continuing their dominance in the medal tally, the USA squad bagged 13 medals on Day 7 of the 2023 Pan American Games held in Santiago, Chile.

The American squad has grabbed a total of 152 medals, including 61 gold, 44 silver, and 47 bronze medals. The 16-day event commenced on October 21, 2023, with the opening ceremony taking place on October 20, 2023, and will conclude on November 5, 2023.

The U.S. squad secured medals in various events such as shooting, boxing, modern pentathlon, cycling, and volleyball.

Team USA medal winners in boxing at the 2023 Pan American Games Day 7

Joshua Edwards of Team United States (blue) punches Fernando Alejandro Arzola of Team Cuba (red) on Boxing - Men's +92kg semifinals at the 2023 Pan Am Games in Santiago, Chile

The American squad secured four medals in boxing on Day 7 of the event, bringing the total medal count in boxing to six. Jamhal Harvey defeated Saidel Horta to grab the gold medal in the men's 57 kg, while Joshua Edwards claimed gold in the men's +92 kg by defeating Brazil's Abner Teixeira.

Gold medalists:

Jamhal Harvey - Men's 57 kg

Joshua Edwards - Men's +92 kg

Silver medalists:

Jennifer Lazano - Women's 50 kg

Morelle McCane - Women's 66 kg

Team USA medal winners in cycling at the 2023 Pan American Games Day 7

Mandy Marquardt celebrates on Track Cycling - Women's Sprint Final for Bronze race at the 2023 Pan Am Games in Santiago, Chile.

The American squad secured four bronze medals in cycling on Day 7 of the event. The men's pursuit team, including David Domonoske, Grant Koontz, Colby Lange, and Brendan Rhim, finished third tallying the total medals to eight.

Bronze medalists:

Men's Pursuit team

Men's Madison - Grant Koontz and Colby Lange

Women's Madison - Colleen Gulick and Chloe Patrick

Mandy Marquardt - Women's sprint

Team USA medal winners in shooting at the 2023 Pan American Games Day 7

Timothy Sherry of Team United States competes during the Men's Rifle 3x20 Final at the 2023 Pan Am Games in Santiago, Chile.

The USA shooting squad has acquired a total of 18 medals so far. On Day 7 of the event, the squad secured one silver and two bronze medals in shooting, including rifle and pistol.

Silver medalist:

Timothy Sherry - Men's 20m rifle three positions

Bronze medalists

Lucas Kozeiniesky - Men's 20m rifle three positions

Mixed 10m air pistol team - Lisa Emmert and Nick Mowrer

Moreover, the volleyball squad secured a bronze in the women's beach volleyball tournament and Brendan Anderson and Tristen Bell secured a silver medal in the men's pentathlon relay.