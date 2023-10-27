Pan American Games Day 6 Results: USA medal winners ft. James Hall and Alexis Lagan 

The sixth day of the 2023 Pan American Games was a successful one for the USA athletes as the squad bagged five medals and a few Olympic quotas. The American squad have bagged a total of 139 medals, including 59 gold medals and 40 silver and bronze medals apiece.

The 16-day event commenced on October 21, 2023, with the opening ceremony taking place on October 20, 2023. It will conclude on November 5, 2023.

The U.S. secured medals in shooting and boxing on the sixth day of the event in Santiago, Chile.

Team USA medal winners in shooting at the 2023 Pan American Games Day 6

The USA squad won three medals in shooting on Day 6 of the 2023 Pan American Games in Santiago, Chile

The American squad clinched three medals in shooting, including two silver medals and one bronze, totalling the medal count to 15 in shooting events.

James Hall secured a silver medal in the men's 10m air pistol at the Polígono de tiro de Pudahuel in Santiago, Chile. Tugrul Ozer topped the event, with Felipe Wu settling in the third position on the podium.

Alexis Lagan bagged a silver medal in the women's 10m air pistol event. Alejandra Zavala, who earlier claimed the victory in women's 25m, secured the top position in the 10m air pistol event too. Diana Durango from Ecuador finished in the third position.

Moreover, Rachel Tozier won a bronze medal in the women's trap event.

Silver medalists:

James Hall - Men's 10m air pistol

Alexis Lagan - Women's 10m air pistol

Bronze medalist:

Rachel Tozier - Women's Trap

Team USA medal winners in Boxing at the 2023 Pan American Games Day 6

: Yunior Alcantara of Team Dominican Republic (red) and Roscoe Hill of Team United States (blue) in Boxing - Men's 51kg semifinal bout at Centro de Entrenamiento Olimpico at the 2023 Pan Am Games in Santiago, Chile.

The USA squad won two bronze medals in boxing on Day 6 of the event. Roscoe Hill defeated Argentina's Ramon Quiroga to clinch a bronze medal in the men's 51 kg category. Jajaira Gonzalez dominated Ecuador's Maria Jose Palacios to secure a bronze medal in the women's 60 kg category.

The boxing event was a big triumph for the American boxing squad as they secured five spots to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Gonzalez secured her spot for the Olympics after she won her initial two bouts to reach the semifinals. Along with Gonzalez, Jennifer Lozano, Morelle McCane, Jahmal Harvey, and Joshua Edwards reserved their spots to compete in Paris.