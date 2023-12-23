Gabby Thomas: "Almost every week, I get faced with at least one workout that I'm not sure how I'm going to get through"

American athlete Gabby Thomas recently shared her views on dealing with tough workouts in her training regiment. The 27-year-old is currently preparing for her 2024 season.

After facing a devastating hamstring injury in 2022, Gabby Thomas made a powerful comeback in the 2023 season. The athlete competed at the World Championship in Budapest, winning gold in the 4x100m relay race and a silver in the 200m race.

In the lead up to the 2024 season, Thomas has been training hard. Recently, she shared an observation of her training process, writing on her X (formerly Twitter) handle:

“Almost every week, I get faced with at least one workout that I’m not sure how I’m going to get through… but I almost always do. I love track“

In the past, Gabby Thomas has shown resilience to compete in the best way possible. In April, while she was training for the World Championship, she told People Magazine that was willing to give everything to bag a gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics. However, she stated that her primary focus at that time was to compete at the World Championship.

Gabby Thomas on her quest to win gold in the 200m race

Thomas at Day 7 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

Gabby Thomas made headlines by winning the bronze medal in the 200m race at the 2021 Tokyo Olympics. Moreover, at the 2023 US Athletics Championships, she blazed to a stunning gold medal in the particular category with a time of 21.60s.

At the 2023 World Championships, Thomas explored her potential in the 100m and 4x400m mixed relay races.

However, her top desire continues to be the Olypmic gold medal in the 200m race. In an interview with Tribeza, Thomas said:

“The grittiest athletes do it — the people who are really willing to put themselves on the line to train really hard and to fight through physical and mental drawbacks.”

She added:

“The 200m is my baby, but I see myself as a really gritty athlete, so it’s a good fit.”

Talking about the 2024 Paris Olympics, Thomas felt that she could achieve her goals. She said:

“The stage in my career I’m at is what sets great athletes apart from good ones. Doing things one time is really impressive, and it’s really cool. But being able to maintain that over a long course of time is what makes people legendary.”