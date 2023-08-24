Gabby Thomas gears up to face 100m winners Sha'Carri Richardson and Shericka Jackson at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest

Gabby Thomas is getting ready to face the women's 100m winners in the upcoming 200m semi-finals at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

Thomas will compete against the women's 100m world champion, Sha'Carri Richardson, and the Jamaican podium finishers, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson. Thomas was victorious in heat 5 with a time of 22.26 seconds, leaving behind Kevon Davis from Jamaica. Jackson won the heats in 22.51 seconds with Richardson topping her heats in 22.16 seconds.

In the post-race interview, Thomas stated that she is ready to face the 100m winners.

"They came ready to run...I mean that was a really fast 100 and they competed and they worked really hard," said Thomas. "So I expect them to bring the same energy to the 200 and the 200 has some really heavy heaters and so I've to be ready," Thomas expressed.

The women's 200m will be Thomas' first event to compete in Budapest.

"I mean they went to run the 100 and I haven't run yet so this is really me getting out there and getting my...getting my feet underneath me. So I...I'm just ready," expressed Thomas.

Expand Tweet

The women's 200m will be held on August 24, 2023, with finals following the next day both during the afternoon session.

Gabby Thomas' upcoming races in the 2023 World Athletics Championships

Gabby Thomas poses during the training session ahead of the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary

Along with the women's 200m, Gabby Thomas will also be seen competing in the mixed events. After missing out on the 2022 WAC held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, Thomas gets ready to compete in multiple events in Budapest.

Thomas tore her hamstring a few weeks before the 2022 USATF Outdoor Championships held at the same venue as the 2022 AWC. She finished eighth in the women's 200m finals.

The 26-year-old will now compete in the women's 4x100m alongside Sha'Carri Richardson to defend the title. The two athletes will go head-to-head after their longstanding beef in the USA relay training camp when Thomas called out Richardson for being late.

The women's 4x100m relay heats are scheduled on August 25, 2023, with finals following the next day, both in the afternoon session. Thomas will most likely also compete with the team in the women's 4x400m relay.