Glenn Mills, the esteemed coach who guided Usain Bolt to becoming the greatest sprinter of all time, has revealed his only regret about coaching the Jamaican superstar. Mills said he wished Usain Bolt had run the 200 meters in under-19 seconds, a feat he believes Bolt was capable of achieving.

Speaking on 'Let’s Talk', a podcast hosted by former Jamaican sprinter Ato Boldon, Mills said that Usain Bolt never reached his full potential in the 200 meters. This is despite breaking the world record twice and winning three Olympic gold medals in the event.

Mills stated that Bolt's best chance to run under 19 seconds was in 2009 when he clocked 19.19 seconds at the World Championships in Berlin.

Glenn Mills, coach to Usain Bolt, poses for a portrait during a training feature at the National Stadium

However, Mills explained that Bolt was only about 85 percent fit at the time due to an accident he had earlier in the year. He clarified that Bolt had injured his foot, which caused him to miss at least six weeks of intense training.

He said that Bolt had a piece of metal lodged in his foot, which could not be removed without surgery. The legendary sprinter chose to avoid surgery and instead tried to work it out with pool training and other exercises.

Mills further mentioned that Usain Bolt did not have the speed and endurance he usually had and that he was very tired after running the semifinal.

He stated that Bolt was ready to skip the final, but his roommate convinced him to give it his best shot. The coach expressed confidence that if Bolt had not lost so much training time, he could have run around 18.8 seconds in Berlin.

He added that Bolt had the talent and ambition to go under 19 seconds, but never got another opportunity to do so. Mills acknowledged that Bolt's performance in Berlin was still amazing and historic, but he always wondered what could have been if Bolt had been fully fit and healthy.

The abandoned track: Contemplating Usain Bolt's 2009 racing ground

Usain Bolt of Jamaica prepares to compete in the men's 4x100 relay final during the day

The National Sports Centre at Crystal Palace stands as a historic and iconic venue that has played host to numerous sporting events and concerts throughout its storied existence.

However, this venerable centre has remained shuttered since March 2020, a consequence of the relentless COVID-19 pandemic. It has sadly deteriorated into a state of disrepair and neglect.

The current condition of the centre paints a sombre contrast to its glorious past when it bore witness to unforgettable performances by legendary athletes. This includes Usain Bolt, who graced its track in 2009.

Fox droppings, graffiti, and accumulated trash have defaced its formerly pristine grounds, and regrettably, it has become a magnet for both vandals and squatters.