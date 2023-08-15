"Blessings to my Coach on his Birthday" - Usain Bolt wishes his coach Glen Mills on his birthday

Usain Bolt's coach, Glen Mills, turned 74 on August 14, 2023. Bolt took to the occasion to wish his coach.

In late 2004, after the Athens Olympics, Mills was approached by Bolt for coaching. From 1987 to 2009, he served as the head coach of the Jamaican Olympic athletics team. Currently, he is the head coach of the Racers Track Club, which includes eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt and world champion Yohan Blake.

Bolt took to social media to wish Glen Mills:

"Blessings to my Coach on his Birthday", he wrote.

Under Mills' coaching, Bolt won gold medals in the men's 100m and 200m at the 2008 Beijing Olympics in China. The Jamaican athlete won three gold medals at the 2009 World Athletics Championships in the 100 m, 200m, and 4x100m relay.

Bolt also won two silver medals at the 2007 Osaka World Championships in Athletics in the men's 200m and 4x100m. Bolt has always expressed his gratitude towards Mills for not only assisting him in his professional journey but also for changing him as a person.

Mills has also coached the world champions, Kim Collins and Ray Stewart. After coaching for 22 years and guiding 71 world championships and 33 Olympic medals, Mills stepped down as the Jamaican Athletics head coach in 2009.

"The 200m is like an only child" - Usain Bolt on his love for 200m

Usain Bolt poses on the podium during the medal ceremony after winning a gold medal in men's 200m at the 2016 Rio Olympics in Rio de Janeiro Brazil

Usain Bolt has three Olympic gold medals in the 200m from 2008, 2012, and 2016. He has four world championship titles in 200m from 2009, 2011, 2013, and 2015. In a recent interview, the retired Jamaican sprinter expressed his love for 200m and how he perfected his sprint for 200m.

"The 200m is like an only child", Bolt said.

"The 200m was something that I've always done", said Bolt. "It took me a while to perfect because the corner is technical. So it took me a while to perfect the corner. So for me, I put so much work into it", continued Bolt.

"I worked hard on it, hard and hard and then you finally get it", the sprinter expressed.

Bolt shattered the 200m world record at the 2009 World Athletics Championships in Berlin with 19.19 seconds. The record stands still even after 14 years. The American sprinter Noah Lyles has set his sight on breaking this record by running in 19.10 seconds at the upcoming 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest.