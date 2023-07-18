"He had a certain persona that was very rockstar-esque" - Justin Gatlin on the greatness of Usain Bolt

Usain Bolt is a man who needs no introduction. Everyone has been in awe of Bolt's career, including the retired American sprinter, Justin Gatlin. In a recent video, Justin Gatlin can be seen complimenting Usain Bolt, describing his personality as "rockstar-esque".

The video was uploaded on Twitter by the account Tidal League, which produces content based on inspiring sports stories. The five-time Olympian medalist praised Bolt after agreeing with the host that "Bolt was good for the sport".

"He commanded the attention," said Gatlin. "He had a certain persona that was very rockstar-esque and that draws you in… to see how one person can command almost a whole stadium just by a gesture, it’s intoxicating to watch," he said.

Along with being a five-time Olympic medalist, Gatlin has also won 10 medals in the World Championships, including five in the 100m, two in the 200m and three in the 4x100m relay. He has managed to get his hand on the gold medal thrice consecutively in the Diamond League series in the Men's 100m event from 2013 to 2015.

Usain Bolt's impeccable journey

Athletics - Olympics: Day 15

The 41-year-old retired Jamaican sprinter holds world records in the 100m, 200m, and 4X100m relay. The athlete is an eight-time Olympic gold medalist. Usain Bolt has won three gold medals in the Olympics in the 100m and 200m events in 2008 at the Bejing olympics, in 2012 at the London Olympics, and in 2016 at the Rio de janeiro Olympics. Bolt also has two gold medals in the 4x100m relay from the 2012 and 2016 Olympics to his name.

Bolt has won 14 medals at World Athletics Championships. These include 11 gold, two silver, and one bronze medal. During the 2009 World Athletics Championships held in Berlin, Bolt created two world records in the 100m and 200m events with timings of 9.58 seconds and 19.19 seconds, respectively.

Usain Bolt has also been a medalist at the 2012 Diamond League series in 100m. The star sprinter has also managed to grab a gold medal in the 4x100m relay along with his team members in 2014 Commonwealth Games at Glasgow.

Usain Bolt competed in his last race in the 2017 World Championships, where he had to settle on bronze in the 100m race. But his outstanding and glorious journey has earned him the well-deserved tag "Lightning Bolt". Bolt made sure he gave his fans a good show throughout his career.