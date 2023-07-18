“Never let anybody tell you you can’t do this”- Usain Bolt explains how he came about with his notable quote

Legendary sprinter Usain Bolt’s glorious decade-long career is synonymous with his notable quote, “Anything is possible. Don’t think limits.” It was not just a line for him, Bolt genuinely believed in it. The quote holds deep meaning for the Jamaican, which he recently explained on a grand occasion.

On July 14, Bolt was honored by the Florida government in its city of Miramar. It unveiled a bronze statue of the sprinter at the Ansin Sports Complex. The retired athlete graced the occasion with his presence to receive the honor that was built by Jamaican native Basil Barrington Watson. Moreover, along with the spectacular artwork, the artist also added the athlete’s quote below the statue.

On noticing the quote sculpted on the bronze statue, he could not resist sharing what it meant to him.

At first, the 36-year-old expressed how his vision of his potential and career changed after meeting his coach Glen Mills. It was Mills who convinced Bolt to work on himself and switch from 200m to 400m.

“When I started running, especially when I got to start being coached by Glen Mills, it kind of opened my eyes, it was then I started making bigger goals,” he said. (Via Miami Herald)

Bolt added how the experience helped him in shaping his motto:

“And this is how my motto actually came about. Anything’s possible. Don’t think of it. Because you always limit yourself at times. I never thought I would get to this level. So, I’ve always told people to believe in yourself. Never let anybody tell you you can’t do this,” he added.

Usian Bolt also got to watch kids show their athletic prowess. In fact, the Miramar people showed so much love to the athlete that they dedicated July 14 as Usain Bolt Day.

What were the biggest setbacks in Usain Bolt’s career?

Throughout his successful career, Usain Bolt suffered from several health issues. At 17, the sprinter was diagnosed with scoliosis that bent his spine due to rapid growth and overtraining.

Nevertheless, the 2004 Athens Olympics were a huge disappointment for Bolt. He experienced extreme thigh pain that got him eliminated from the 200m event. The athlete's health issues again came his way during the 2005 World Championships. During the 2006 Commonwealth Games, Usain Bolt was disappointed with himself, as he had to withdraw from the competition due to a hamstring injury.

Even after undergoing so many physical challenges, Bolt kept fighting. He worked on himself and became a world record holder in the 100m, 200m, and 4 x 100m relay.