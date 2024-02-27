"Headed to Glasgow" - Christian Coleman departs for World Athletics Indoor Championships

Christian Coleman, the indoor world record holder in the 60m, recently headed to Glasgow for the upcoming World Athletics Championships 2024, scheduled from March 1 to March 3, 2024.

Coleman will be battling for his third medal at the World Indoor Championships 2024 after winning the gold in 2018 and the silver in the 2022 edition. At the Belgrade Indoor Championships, he narrowly lost to the reigning Olympic champion Marcell Jacobs by a margin of 0.003s.

However, Coleman will be aiming for his second gold medal this time around as he competes in the 60m on March 1, Friday. The heats of the discipline are scheduled during the morning session, while the finals are slated to be held in the evening.

As he heads to Scotland to leave an impression in the shortest sprint, Coleman shared on Instagram that he was traveling to Glasgow and showcased his new passport holder. He captioned the story:

“Headed to Glasgow and I really like my new passport holder lol”

Christian Coleman's Instagram Story

Coleman qualified for the World Indoors after finishing second in a much-anticipated final between him and six-time world champion Noah Lyles during the USATF Indoor Championships 2024. Coleman (6.44s) was narrowly defeated by Lyles (6.43s) as the latter became the indoor national champion in the 60m.

Nevertheless, Coleman will look to avenge his national indoor Championship defeat as he is all set to take on the three-time outdoor Worlds gold medalist from 2023, Lyles, at the Commonwealth Arena.

Christian Coleman was the World No.1 in the 100m from 2017 to 2019

Christian Coleman celebrates winning gold in the Men's 100 Metres final at the 17th IAAF World Athletics Championships Doha 2019. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images for IAAF)

Christian Coleman was the World No.1 in the men’s 100m sprint event in the 2017, 2018, and 2019 seasons. This period saw him clinch two gold and two silver medals at the World Athletics Championships and become the Diamond League champion.

At the World Athletics Championships 2017 in London, he bagged two silver in the men’s 100m (placing second to Justin Gatlin) and 4X100m relay event. In 2018, he emerged as the Diamond League champion by winning the final in Brussels with a time of 9.79s.

At the Doha World Championships 2019, Coleman claimed two golds in the men’s 100m and 4X100 m relay.