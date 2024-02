USATF Indoor Championships 2024: Athletes, schedule, where to watch and more

The USATF Indoor Championships 2024 is all set to be held at the Albuquerque Convention Center in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on February 16 and 17.

The USATF Indoor Championships will play a crucial role in determining the USA team for the upcoming World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024, from March 1 to March 3, in Glasgow, Scotland.

Organized by USA Track and Field (USATF), the USATF Indoor Championships 2024 will see over 400 athletes participating across 26 events.

It is worth noting that the heptathlon and pentathlon competitions have already been held on January 27 and 28,, with Steven Bastien and Cheyenne Nesbitt, winning the respective disciplines.

Some prominent names to watch out for at the USATF Indoor Championships 2024 are Noah Lyles, Christian Coleman, Ryan Crouser, Grant Holloway, Yared Nuguse, Sam Kendricks, Chris Nilsen, Tara Davis-Woodhall, Katie Moon, Sandi Morris, and Chase Jackson.

Men Athletes taking part at the USATF Indoor Championships 2024

The male athletes competing at the USATF Indoor Championships 2024 are as follows:

60m

Mason Phillips

Sam Blaskowski

Dominick Corley

Demek Kemp

Jae'len Means

Brandon Carnes

Coby Hilton

Ronnie Baker

JT Smith

Pjai Austin

Kasaun James

Christian Coleman

Lawrence Johnson

Noah Lyles

ZaChaeus Beard

Emmanuel Wells

Bryan Sosoo

Kendal Williams

400m

Chris Bailey

Trevor Bassitt

James Milholen

Jonah Vigil

Jeremiah Curry

Matthew Boling

Champion Allison

Bryce Deadmon

Willington Wright

Brian Faust

Demarius Smith

Ryan Willie

Jacory Patterson

Elija Godwin

Wil London

Chance Tanner

Paul Dedewo

800m

Brandon Miller

Isaiah Harris

Colin Schultz

Luciano Fiore

Josh Hoey

Ben Nagel

Grant Grosvenor

Vincent Crisp

Jaxson Hoey

Cass Elliott

Sam Ellis

Bryce Hoppel

Abraham Alvarado

Christian Harrison

Brannon Kidder

Baylor Franklin

Colin Dylla

Matt Wisner

Shane Streich

1500m

Henry Wynne

Josh Thompson

Cooper Teare

Casey Comber

Cole Hocker

John Reniewicki

Sam Prakel

Vincent Ciattei

Sam Ellis

Hobbs Kessler

Craig Engels

Eric Holt

3000m

Matthew Wilkinson

Cooper Teare

Yared Nuguse

Cole Hocker

Alec Basten

Waleed Suliman

Olin Hacker

Nick Randazzo

Isaac Updike

Kasey Knevelbaard

Morgan Beadlescomb

Abdihamid Nur

Willy Fink

Ian Shanklin

Benjamin Veatch

Sam Gilman

3000m Race Walk

Clayton Stoil

Daniel Nehnevaj

Nick Christie

Emmanuel Corvera

60m hurdles

Titus Moore

Cameron Murray

Dylan Beard

Freddie Crittenden

Cordell Tinch

Ryan Fontenot

Michael Dickson

Grant Holloway

Daniel Roberts

Louis Rollins

Parker Bowden

Trey Cunningham

Paris Williams

Jamal Britt

Devon Montgomery

Johnny Brackins

High jump

Vernon Turner

Justin Lewis

Kyle Rollins

Tony Jones

Eli Kosiba

Corvell Todd

Jonathan Rankins James

Trey Allen

Jaivon Harrison

Brion Stephens

Mayson Conner

Shelby McEwen

Pole vault

Jacob Wooten

Luke Winder

Zach Bradford

Zach McWhorter

Chris Nilsen

Clayton Fritsch

Sam Kendricks

K C Lightfoot

Matt Ludwig

Tray Oates

Austin Miller

Carson Waters

Nate Richartz

Trevor Stephenson

Long Jump

JuVaughn Harrison

James Carter

Jarrion Lawson

Cordell Tinch

Jason Smith

Will Williams

Isaac Grimes

Cameron Crump

Jalen Seals

Trumaine Jefferson

Johnny Brackins

Rayvon Grey

Triple Jump

Sir Jonathan Sims

James Carter

Will Claye

Chris Benard

Chris Carter

Isaiah Griffith

Shot put

Tripp Piperi

Nik Curtiss

Myles Kerner

Patrick Larrison

Jordan Geist

Roger Steen

Ryan Crouser

Lucas Warning

Joshua Sobota

T'Mond Johnson

Jeffrey Kline

Zach Landa

Weight Throw

Isaiah Rogers

Tanner Berg

Alexander Kristeller

Daniel Haugh

Israel Oloyede

Peyton Barton

Anthony Harrison

Morgan Shigo

Newlyn Stephenson

Joseph White

Taige Bryant

Women Athletes taking part at the USATF Indoor Championships 2024

Katie Moon of Team USA in the Women's Pole Vault Final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The female athletes competing at the USATF Indoor Championships 2024 are as follows:

60m

Celera Barnes

Taylor Anderson

Tamara Clark

Mikiah Brisco

Kiara Lagwen Brown

Aleia Hobs

Kiara Parker

Divonne Franklin

Anavia Battle

Zhane Smith

Samirah Moody

400m

Bailey Lear

Josie Donelson

Taylor Manson

Tiffany Hughey

Quanera Hayes

Naasha Robinson

Talitha Diggs

Shae Anderson

Alexis Holmes

Jessic Wright

Bianca Stubler

Maya Singletary

800m

Addison Wiley

Allie Wilson

Nia Akins

MaLeigha Menegatti

Stephanie Brokaw

Olivia Baker

Mallory Lindaman

Emily Richards

Honour Finley

McKenna Keegan

Angel Piccirillo

Sadi Henderson

Presley Weems

Sammy Watson

Valery Tobias

1500m

Elly Henes

Elle St. Pierre

Laurie Barton

Nikki Hiltz

Rachel Smith

Addison Wiley

Emily Mackay

Gabrielle Jennings

Anna Camp-Bennett

3000m

Allie Buchalski

Elly Henes

Elle St. Pierre

Lydia Olivere

Kayley DeLay

Katie Wasserman

Ella Donaghu

Rachel Smith

Jenn Randall

Angelina Ellis

Josette Andrews

Yazmine Wright

Carmen Graves

3000m Race Walk

Janelle Branch

Stephanie Casey

Miranda Melville

Kyra Pellegrino

Mia Priore

Marissa Sciotto

Robyn Stevens

Angelina Colon

Celina Lepe

Ruby Ray

60m hurdles

Masai Russell

Alaysha Johnson

Kaylah Robinson

Christina Clemons

Amber Hughes

Talie Bonds

Tia Jones

Cortney Jones

Sharika Nelvis

Jasmine Jones

High jump

Loretta Blaut

Arika Harbo

Mercedeez Francis

Inika McPherson

Cierra Tidwell

Zarriea Willis

Vashti Cunningham

JaiCieonna Gero-Holt

Liz Evans

Pole vault

Bridget Williams

Marissa Kalsey

Brynn King

Kristen Leland

Rachel Baxter

Emily Grove

Sandi Morris

Gabriela Leon

Katie Moon

Mackenzie Beukes

Chinne Okoronkwo

Long jump

Melanie Winters

Jasmine Todd

Jasmyn Steels

Elizabeth White

Tiffany Flynn

Tara Davis-Woodhall

Monae' Nichols

Jasmine Moore

Madisen Richards

Jenica Bosko

Sha'Keela Saunders

Samiyah Samuels

Triple jump

Arianna Fisher

Keturah Orji

Cierra Pulliam

Lexi Ellis

Imani Oliver

Mylana Hearn

Jada Branch

Jasmine Moore

Shot put

Chase Jackson

Josie Schaefer

Jessica Woodard

Felisha Johnson

Adelaide Aquilla

Maggie Ewen

Rachel Fatherly

Katie fare

Jessica Ramsey

Rebecca Green

Weight throw

Brooke Andersen

Rachel Tanczos

Erin Reese

Elisia Lancaster

Janeah Stewart

Chioma Njoku

Schedule for the USATF Indoor Championships 2024 (All timings in Mountain Time)

The schedule for the USATF Indoor Championships 2024 is as follows:-

Day 1 - February 16, 2024 (Friday)

3:00 PM - Women's High Jump - Final

3:00 PM - Men's High Jump - Final

4:00 PM - Men's 3,000m Race Walk - Final

4:22 PM - Women's 3,000m Race Walk - Final

4:30 PM - Men's Weight Throw - Final

4:48 PM - Women's 800m - 1st round

5:00 PM - Men's Triple Jump - Final

5:18 PM - Men's 800m - 1st round

5:30 PM - Men's Pole Vault - Final

5:48 PM - Women's 3,000m - Final

6:04 PM - Women's 60m Hurdles - 1st round

6:27 PM - Men's 60m Hurdles - 1st round

6:30 PM - Women's Shot Put - Final

6:50 PM - Women's 400m - 1st round

7:00 PM - Women's Long Jump - Final

7:27 PM - Men's 400m - 1st round

8:04 PM - Men's 3,000m - Final

8:19 PM - Women's 60m Hurdles - Final

8:28 PM - Men's 60m Hurdles - Final

Day 2 - Saturday, February 17, 2024

1:00 PM - Women's Weight Throw - Final

1:30 PM - Women's Pole Vault - Final

2:03 PM - Women's 60m - 1st round

2:15 PM - Women's Triple Jump - Final

2:26 PM - Men's 60m - 1st round

2:35 PM - Men's Long Jump - Final

2:45 PM - Men's Shot Put - Final

2:49 PM - Women's 400m - Final

2:58 PM - Women's 800m - Final

3:07 PM - Men's 800m - Final

3:16 PM - Men's 400m - Final

3:25 PM - Women's 1,500m Run - Final

3:36 PM - Men's 1,500m Run - Final

3:47 PM - Women's 60m - Final

3:56 PM - Men's 60m - Final

Where and how to watch the USATF Indoor Championships 2024?

NBC, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app, and Peacock will live telecast the USATF Indoor Championships 2024 from 4 PM to 6 PM ET.