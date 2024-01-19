Olympic champion Katie Moon set to compete in Lievin at Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais

2020 Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Katie Moon is all set to participate at the Meeting Hauts-de-France Pas-de-Calais in Lievin on February 10, 2024. At the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold meeting, she will be aiming for her third title in the women’s pole vault.

The two-time world champion has won the event on two occasions - in 2023, and 2019. Last year, she achieved a season-best performance of 4.83m to claim the title. In 2022, she placed third with a best effort of 4.80m. In 2024, she will attempt to break the meeting record of 4.89m established by Yelena Isinbayeva in 2005.

World Athletics, the global governing body for Athletics, announced Moon’s participation in the indoor event taking place in France through a press release on X (formerly known as Twitter) stating:

“World and Olympic pole vault champion @ktnago13 is returning to the @Meeting_Lievin 🙌”

Expand Tweet

The American pole vaulter opened her 2024 campaign at the Pole Vault Summit in Reno, where she finished second with a clearance of 4.53m, tying her with Anicka Newell.

In the same event, another American and three-time World Championships silver medalist Sandi Morris produced a performance. She registered a mark of 4.82m, which was her best display since July 2022.

The year 2023 saw Katie Moon, clinching the women’s pole vault title at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest with a world-leading performance of 4.90m. She shared the gold medal with Australia’s Nina Kennedy after neither was able to clear the 4.95m bar, missing out on all three attempts.

This was a rare sight in the history of the World Athletics Championships as, for the first time, the two athletes decided against competing in the jump-off.

Katie Moon ended the year 2023 as World No.1

Katie Moon in action at the World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023 in Budapest, Hungary. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images for World Athletics)

Katie Moon ended 2023 on a high as she was ranked no. 1 in the world in the ratings released by the World Athletics. Besides being the world champion in 2023, Moon claimed the 2023 Diamond League final, having previously won the Doha, Florence, and Lausanne meetings.

In addition, she became the USA indoor champion with a sensational performance of 4.80 m at the 2023 USATF Indoor Championships held in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Owing to her overall accomplishments, Katie Moon was also named the international event ambassador of the 19th edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon in December 2023. The marathon will take place on January 21, 2024.