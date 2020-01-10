Mumbai Marathon: In a first, over 55,000 runners to participate

As many as 55,322 runners will be taking part in the 17th edition of Tata Mumbai Marathon (TMM), scheduled for January 19. This is a record number of participants. The overall number of participants has increased by 19% compared to last year, with a 35% increase when it comes to women participants.

The Mumbai Marathon is the largest marathon in Asia and sees participants from all over the globe. Runners include amateur athletes, sports personalities, business tycoons, and even Bollywood celebrities.

The first edition in 2004 had 22,000 participants, so it is safe to say the Marathon has come a long way. There are a total of six categories of races in the Mumbai Marathon.

The Procam International-organized event is an excellent platform for amateur runners to compete with some of the best in the world.

Procam International, the event management firm for the International marathon, confirmed the number of participants in each category.

The full marathon (42.195 km) is set to witness 9,660 runners while 15,260 runners will be taking part in the half marathon (21.097 km). The 6.6 km Dream Run has the maximum number of registrations with 19,707 runners. 8,032 have got themselves enrolled in the 10 km Timed run.

Furthermore, there will be 1,596 participants in the Champions With Disabilities Run (2.4 km) and finally, 1,022 participants in the Senior Citizens' Run (4.3 km).

Men's winner Cosmas Lagat of Kenya and Women's winner Worknesh Alemu of Ethiopia - the two defending champions - will also be taking part in the Mumbai Marathon 2020.

Other prominent runners who will be taking part include Sudha Singh, an Arjuna Awardee and former Olympian, and Srinu Bugatha of the Indian army.

Srinu will be spearheading the Indian elite men line-up for the full marathon. He won the Airtel Delhi Half Marathon as well as the Tata Steel Kolkata 25K in 2019.

Meanwhile, Sudha will be spearheading the Women's full marathon. She has already clinched 3 TMM titles (2016, 2018, and 2019).

Jyoti Gawte, who won the 2017 edition of TMM, will also be taking part in the annual extravaganza.

The face of the marathon is Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff while Shannon Miller - an Olympic gymnast - is the event ambassador.

A 'virtual marathon' has also been organized this year. Runners taking part in it have the convenience of running from any location at their own time and pace.

Upon successful completion, E-certificates will be awarded to the participants of the virtual marathon. The three categories for the virtual marathon are the full marathon, half marathon, and 10 KM run.

The Mumbai Marathon has a grand prize pool of $420,000. Over 55,000 participants will be vying for it come January 19.