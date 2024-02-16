Henry Rono - 81 days, 4 World records: Looking back at Kenyan great's legendary exploits in 1978

Kenyan legendary long-distance runner Henry Rono died at the age of 72 on February 15, 2024, Thursday. Although the cause of the death is not known, he was hospitalized at the Nairobi South Hospital for the last ten days.

Rono was renowned for establishing four World records (WRs) in just 81 days in the year 1978. This included WRs in the 10,000m, the 5000m, the 3000m steeplechase, and the 3000m.

In 1978, Rono achieved his first World record in the 5000m discipline where he lowered the record by 4.5 seconds as he ran a time of 13:08.4 in an event in Berkeley, California. His next record came in the 3000m steeplechase where he clocked 8:05.4 in Seattle, Rono on May 13.

He set his third world record in the men’s 10000m where he ran a 27:22.47, lowering the mark by almost eight seconds in Vienna. His fourth and last world record during this period saw him clock 7:32.1 to attain the record in the 3000m at the Bislett Games in Oslo on June 27, 1978.

Athletics Kenya, the national governing body for the sport of athletics, broke the news on X (formerly Twitter), through a public notice, that stated:

“Athletics Kenya is saddened to announce and notify the public of the demise of former Athlete Mr. Henry Rono which occurred today at 10.30 am.”

The organization concluded by sharing their condolences to his family and friends, stating:

“On behalf of Athletics Kenya Executive Committee and athletics fraternity, we wish to convey our sincere heartfelt condolence to his family, friends, and the entire athletics fraternity during this trying moment. May his soul rest in eternal peace.”

He went on to establish another world record in the 5000m world record in 1981 as he ran a time of 13:06.20. The record which he achieved in the 3000m steeplechase remained for over a decade.

Despite being such a dominant figure during his competition days, he was never able to represent Kenya at the Summer Olympics as the nation boycotted the Games in 1976 and 1980. By 1984, he had stopped taking part in competitions.

Henry Rono was a three-time NCAA Cross Country champion

Kenyan distance runner Henry Rono competing in the 3000 Metres Steeplechase at the 1978 Commonwealth Games. (Photo by Tony Duffy/Getty Images)

Henry Rono claimed the NCAA Cross Country Championships title on three occasions in 1976, 1977, and 1979. He was only the third runner after Gerry Lindgren and Steve Prefontaine to achieve this feat of winning three titles.

Additionally, some of Rono’s biggest achievements are becoming a two-time Commonwealth Games gold medalist in the 5000m and 3000m steeplechase in 1978.