Oslo Diamond League 2021: Live streaming, when and where to watch, events schedule and tickets information

The Oslo Diamond League 2021 – also known as the Bislett Games – will be held on July 1 in Norway’s capital Oslo.

The Oslo Diamond League 2021 will be headlined by one of the best sprinters in the business, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce. The Jamaican, who will be up against Marie-Josée Ta Lou, Natasha Morrison and Javianne Oliver, will be gunning to add a 20th title to her kitty.

Fraser-Pryce qualified for the Tokyo Olympics on June 26 after clocking 10.71 seconds in Jamaica's National Athletics Championships. The sprinter has been in glorious form of late. Weeks before qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics, she rewrote the record books when she clocked just 10.63 seconds to become the fastest athlete in Kingston on June 5.

With Fraser-Pryce looking menacing, Merlene Ottey's Oslo record of 10.88s could be in danger.

Read: US Olympic Track and Field Trials 2021 Results: Hillary Bor shines in 3000m steeplechase, Mason Finley dominates discus

The men’s 1500m race also promises to be exciting, with Jakob Ingebrigtsen leading the pack. He holds the European record with a time of 3:28.68 and will face tough competition from the likes of Ronald Musagala, Marcin Lewandowski and Stewart McSweyn.

Armand Duplantis, Sam Kendricks and Renaud Lavillenie headline the pole vault event. With more than 70 Diamond League wins between them, the field promises to dish out a spectacle.

The home fans will also have a lot to cheer on as favorites Karsten Warholm and Jakob Ingebrigtsen will lead the field in the 400m hurdles event.

Live streaming details & where to watch Oslo Diamond League 2021

The live streaming of the Oslo Diamond League 2021 will be on YouTube channel (https://www.youtube.com/diamondleague). The social media accounts of the Bislett Games on Twitter (https://twitter.com/BislettGames), Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/DiamondLeague/) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/diamondleagueathletics/) will have regular updates.

Ready for party in the cage.

Rarely has the world seen a better starting field in discus than what is to be gathered in the cage at Bislett during this year's Oslo Bislett Games. https://t.co/1opeGEKFgF @Diamond_League pic.twitter.com/4nKd8xqEIK — Bislett Games (@BislettGames) June 24, 2021

Events schedule of Oslo Diamond League 2021

The events and schedule for the Oslo Diamond League 2021 are given below. All times are in local time.

18:44 - Javelin Throw Women

19:00- Pole Vault Men

19:06- Triple Jump Men

19:34- 100m Para Men

20:04- 400m Hurdles Women

20:13- 3000m Men

20:30- 100m Women

Also read: Defending champion Mo Farah's hopes for Tokyo Olympic qualification meets a ‘shocking’ end

20:31- Discus Throw Men

20:41- 5000m Women

20:43- Long Jump Women

21:08- 200m Men

21:19- 800m Women

21:35- Svein Arne Hansen Dream Mile Men

21:51- 400m Hurdles Men

Tickets for Oslo Diamond League 2021

The organizers have confirmed that the Oslo Diamond League 2021 will have 5,000 fans attending the event. Fans will be split into 10 groups of 500 people each and will be allotted seats accordingly. All fans must show a ‘green certificate’ and also need to have adequate proof to show that they have been fully vaccinated or have recovered from an infection or have a recent COVID-19 negative test.

Also read: Four current World Athletics Champions who failed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee