Tokyo Olympics 2020: Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce qualifies in style for the women's 100m sprint

Jamaican sprint legend Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce qualified for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 after she clocked 10.71 seconds at Jamaica's National Athletics Championships. The 34-year-old is the fastest woman alive with a national record timing of 10.63 seconds, which she set at the Olympic Destiny meeting in Kingston.

The two-time Olympic champion's qualification timing was way better than the Olympic qualifying standard of 11.15 seconds. She defeated reigning Olympic champion Elaine Thompson, who clocked her 100m race at 10.84 seconds.

"It's amazing and I think all credit goes to my coach (Reynaldo Walcott). You know he's such a firm believer in what I can do and what I'm capable of," Shelly-Ann told to Reuters

The 34-year-old had suffered a hamstring injury after she set the second fastest time of 10.63 seconds. However, at the national athletics championships, Shelly-Ann delivered her best to ensure her qualification for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 and successfully topped the podium finish.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce will appear in her fourth consecutive Olympics in Tokyo

Shelly-Ann Frace Pryce will be competing in her fourth consecutive Olympics at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 next month. She made her Olympic debut at the 2008 Beijing Olympics, where she won the gold medal in the women's 100m with a timing of 10.78 seconds.

At the 2012 London Olympics, Shelly-Ann defended her 100m Olympic title and won two silver medals in the 200m and 4x100m relay. Her timing of 10.75 seconds in 100m was the second fastest in Olympic history, while the race itself was the fastest women's 100m Olympic final as six women crossed the finishing line in under 11 seconds.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce was the favorite to win the women's 100m sprint at the 2016 Rio Olympics after clinching two consecutive Olympic titles and a gold medal at the 2015 World Athletics Championships. However, the scenario was different during the final as she settled for a bronze medal with a timing of 10.86 seconds, just 0.03 seconds behind silver medalist Tori Bowie of the United States.

The 34-year-old legendary sprinter is yet again one of the strong favorites to win women's 100m Olympic gold in her fourth appearance at the biggest quadrennial event in Japan next month.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce rivals at the Tokyo Olympics.

Tokyo Olympics 2020 will be Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's final Olympic appearance as she plans to hang up her boots post the 2022 World Athletics Championships. She will look to finish her Olympic career on a high note at the quadrennial extravaganza in Japan.

Nevertheless, the two-time Olympic champion will face some tough competitors who will be eyeing a coveted gold medal in the women's 100m sprint. Those include Sha'Carri Richardson, Dina-Asher Smith and compatriot and defending champion Elaine Thompson.

Sha'Carri Richardson will pose a threat to the 34-year-old Jamaican sprinting star as she is the sixth fastest female 100m runner with a timing of 10.72 seconds, 0.02 seconds behind 5th fastest Elaine Thompson. In the ongoing US Olympic Track and Field Trials, the American youngster booked her Olympic berth with a timing of 10.86 seconds.

