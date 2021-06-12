Who can win the 100-meter female sprint title at Tokyo Olympics?

Continuing the history of the modern Olympics, the Tokyo Olympics will hold the 100-meter sprint event as well. It is arguably the most high-profile and popular sporting event at each edition. No event is as intrinsic to sports as the shortest 100-meter sprint race on the Olympic schedule.

While the men's event has been included in every edition, the women's 100-meter event debuted only in 1928.

The emergence of the United States as a global force in the international sporting domain is secret to none. Nowhere has this been more on display than at the Summer Olympics.

However, the island of Jamaica has slowly built its Olympic presence in sprinting through the likes of Usain Bolt and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce. The past three Olympic editions have seen Jamaica top the podium across both 100-meter and 200-meter events.

Women's athletics at the Olympics has always been hailed for its unrivaled precision and efficiency. This particular custom manifests itself most prominently in the 100-meter event, with athletes like Florence Griffith Joyner, Allyson Felix and Sha'Carri Richardson envied for their immaculate technique and flawless form.

So far, the fastest female sprinter is Florence Griffith Joyner, whose Olympic record of 10.54s has stood the test of time. She has underlined her position as the 'world's fastest woman' for over three decades.

Also Read: 5 athletics world records that could be broken at the Tokyo Olympics

Ranking top five medal contenders for 100-meter at Tokyo Olympics

On that note, let us track down the top female athletes who look poised to win the 100-meter title at the Tokyo Olympics this year.

#5 Marie-Josée Ta Lou

Marie-Josée Ta Lou will spearhead the Ivorian challenge in the women's 100m event at the Tokyo Olympics. She has reiterated her desire to break her Olympic medal drought at the Tokyo Olympics after falling short in Rio five years ago.

The 31-year-old narrowly missed out on a podium finish by a mere thousandths of a second in 2016. But Marie stood firm, dug into her reservoir, and finished second behind Tori Bowie at the World Championships only a year later.

She will be in the race to become the first African sprinter to win a 100-meter Olympic medal if she manages a podium finish at the Tokyo Olympics.

#4 Elaine Thompson-Herah

Defending champion Elaine Thompson will be one of the biggest contenders for the 100-meter gold at the Tokyo Olympics. She became the first Jamaican female sprinter to win 100-meter as well as 200-meter at a single edition of the Olympics.

Never stop dreaming, wake up and chase your dreams.

Gift Gugu Mona

📸 : @shawn_cleanclick pic.twitter.com/V6AenT9Skr — Elaine Thompson Herah (@FastElaine) March 30, 2021

Back after a prolonged break due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she exhibited her immense potential by clocking 10.88s at an athletics meet in Kingston last year. Her timing was registered as the second fastest on the year's world list.

Also Read: Elaine Thompson on course to bounce back and repeat Rio heroics at Tokyo Olympics

#3 Dina Asher Smith

25-year-old Smith recently sealed her 100-meter quota at the Tokyo Olympics after clocking 10.92s at the FBK Games. A silver medalist at the 2019 World Championships, Smith will fancy her chances of another deep run on the Olympic stage in Tokyo given her current form.

At the Tokyo Olympics, Smith will have an opportunity to lay down a marker on some of her biggest rivals for Olympic gold when she takes on the likes of Thompson and legend Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce.

Also Read: Tokyo Olympics-bound Dina Asher-Smith reacts to Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce setting a new personal best record

#2 Sha’Carri Richardson

The Joyner phenomenon may be long gone, but American Sha'Carri Richardson looks poised to create history in a way not even the world's fastest woman has made history on the track. She became the sixth fastest female sprinter clocking 10.72s at the Miramar Invitational athletics meet in Florida.

It has already been 25 years since an American female sprinter bagged the 100-meter title at the Olympics. Looking at her seamless upward career trajectory, Richardson can mount a tough challenge against Jamaicans Fraser-Pryce and Thompson in Tokyo.

#1 Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is one of the fastest female sprinters in the history of athletics at the Olympic Games. The 33-year-old is the most exciting, compelling and intriguing sprinter since Joyner.

100 days to #TokyoOlympics . Counting my steps to show you what moves me. Let's go!!🚀 pic.twitter.com/Yot6tFVtPz — ShellyAnnFraserPryce (@realshellyannfp) April 14, 2021

Also Read: Tokyo Olympics: What makes Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce so fast?

Shelly has molded herself into one of the most successful and formidable female sprinters on the world stage. Her guile and on-track wizardry have fetched her numerous accolades, including four 100-meter World Championships titles.

The reigning world champion will aim for a historic third 100-meter gold at the Tokyo Olympics.

Also Read: Tokyo Olympics: Top five male contenders for 100m title

Edited by Rohit Mishra