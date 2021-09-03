"Just awe-inspiring!" - Twitter congratulates 18-year-old Praveen Kumar on winning silver medal at the Paralympics

After a day without a medal, India have once again found their way back to the top on Day 11. This time it was high-jumper Praveen Kumar, who brought home glory by winning silver.

The youngster was oozing confidence as he made his way into an arena of stacked athletes. He started off the competition with a 1.88-meter jump and from there on he was comfortably clearing all the marks thrown in front of him.

Praveen Kumar started off the competition really well. He looked solid at the start and delivered clean jumps up until the 2.01-meter mark. Knowing that he was up against the best in the competition, Praveen calmed himself down ahead of every jump. The move paid off as he cleared the 2.04-meter mark in just one attempt.

Praveen's stellar 2.07-meter mark was not cleared by Polish high jumper Maciej Lepiato. Lepiato is currently a world-record holder with a 2.19 meter jump. His exit meant that the battle was between India's Praveen Kumar and Great Britain's Jonathan Edwards. The GB high jumper was sensational on the day as he cleared the 2.10 meter mark and took the gold medal position. On his last attempt, the Indian was extremely close to pulling off the 2.10 mark but faltered, which meant that he would have to settle for a silver medal.

Twitter reacts to Praveen Kumar's silver medal at the Paralympics

Praveen Kumar won India's 11th medal at the Paralympics. His stellar performance ended a one-day wait, as the contingent was unsuccessful in winning a medal on Day 10. Fans took to Twitter to congratulate the high-jumper on the stellar performance. They also wished the youngster the best for all future events.

Just 18 years old and already a Paralympic medalist! Congratulations Praveen Kumar on winning the Silver medal in the men’s high jump T44 #Tokyo2020 #Praise4Para — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) September 3, 2021

Proud of Praveen Kumar for winning the Silver medal at the #Paralympics. This medal is the result of his hard work and unparalleled dedication. Congratulations to him. Best wishes for his future endeavours. #Praise4Para — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 3, 2021

