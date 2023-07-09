After her record-setting performances in heptathlon, fans across the world compared Anna Hall to legend Jackie Joyner-Kersee. Nevertheless, the 61-year-old legend also believes that the young athlete could be the one to beat her record.

Recently, on the championship day at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, Joyner-Kersee performed a grand gesture for Hall that became the highlight of the day for the bronze medallist.

At the 2023 World Athletics Combined Events Tour Gold, Anna Hall came closer to beating the legend’s 7291 points record by reaching 6988 in the heptathlon event. Moreover, with that achievement, Hall ascended to fifth position on the all-time list of best performers in the world.

Anna Hall and Jackie Joyner-Kersee (Image via Instagram/anaa.hall)

On July 8, when Hall was walking to the Hayward Field stadium, she received the honor of being accompanied by Joyner-Kersee. The video of the iconic moment was shared by the official Instagram page of USATF.

Anna Hall shared the heartwarming video on her story and expressed the chills she felt at receiving such a great honor from the ace heptathlon champion.

Hall and Jackie Joyner-Kersee (Image via Instagram/anaa.hall)

Hall wrote on her story that more than becoming the national champion at the event, she was happy about being walked into the stadium by Jackie Joyner-Kersee.

"I know we won a title today but this was the highlight of my day. The GOAT walked me in," Hall wrote.

In the following story, the video continued and a small information box became visible, showing the names of the top five heptathlon athletes in the world.

The name at the top was of Joyner-Kernee, while the name at the bottom was Anna Hall. Sharing the video, the young athlete told her followers:

"I need my non track people to understand…she is the Michael Jordon of Track and Field."

Moreover, in the video, the duo were seen walking up to the stadium together. While Jackie Joyner-Kersee waved for her fans, Anna Hall had a big smile on her face. After walking for some time together, Joyner-Kersee hugged the young athlete and let her enter the stadium on her own.

What does Jackie Joyner-Kersee think of Anna Hall breaking her record?

Anna Hall is only a few points away from making history. To become No.1, she had to surpass legends like Larisa Nikitina, Nafi Thiam, Carolina Kluft and then finally Jackie Joyner-Kersee.

Joyner-Kersee recently told in a recent interview that she had all the potential to rewrite history books. She further explained in the interview with AP:

“You're seeing greatness in motion without even knowing the greatness is before you, because of her natural ability. When you see Anna compete, she competes with joy."

Joyner-Kersee also hailed Hall’s never giving up attitude and believed it would help her excel in athletics.

Poll : 0 votes