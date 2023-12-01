"Himachal Pradesh government will be coming out with new sports policy" - Para high jumper Nishad Kumar 

Indian paralympic athlete Nishad Kumar said that the Himachal Pradesh government is set to roll out a new sports policy in March next year for athletes' development and welfare in the state.

Ahead of the inaugural edition of the Khelo India Para Games in the national capital of India, Nishad Kumar, who hails from Una district in Himachal Pradesh, lauded the efforts of his state government in bridging the gap for the sporting ecosystem. He was quoted as saying in a press release:

"Comparing to other states, the sports ecosystem is slowly and gradually growing. I also met Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Shri Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. He said that in March 2024, they will be coming out with new sports policy.

I am sure that in coming years, there will be a lot more athletes from Himachal Pradesh bringing laurels and accolades for the country.”

Nishad Kumar won a silver medal in the men's high jump T47 category at the 2022 Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, China, just three months after clinching a silver medal in the same event at the World Para Athletics Championship in Paris.

He also won the prestigious silver medal in the men's high jump T47 category at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics Games (held in 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic).

"I would also like to say that one should believe in himself/herself. Don’t think about the adverse circumstances that surround you. Focus on your training and always give your 100% to get the result you want," the 24-year-old said.

"Players will have an opportunity to showcase their abilities through Khelo India Para Games" - Nishad Kumar

Following the success of various Khelo India initiatives such as Khelo India Youth Games and Khelo India University Games, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has launched the first-ever Khelo India Para Games.

The event will be held from December 10 to 17 in New Delhi. More than 1350 athletes are set to participate across seven disciplines in para archery, para-athletics, para-badminton, para football, para shooting, para table tennis, and para weight lifting.

This comes after the huge success of the para-athletes at the Para Asian Games, where the country accounted for a record-breaking 111 medals - 29 golds, 31 silvers, and 51 bronze medals. Speaking further on the role that Khelo India Para Games will play in the para athletes' lives, Nishad said:

"I also believe that Khelo India Para Games will help in getting that confidence in the athletes so that they can perform anywhere in the world. Through Khelo India Para Games, the players will have an opportunity to showcase their abilities and find recognition. The Games will also be a platform for scouting budding athletes who can go on to represent India at the global level."

The next major global event for the Para athletes will be the 2024 Paris Paralympics next year.