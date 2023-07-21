“I am a clean athlete” - Ahead of World Championship, Tobi Amusan experiences anti-doping charges from Athletics Integrity Unit

Nigeria track and field star Tobi Amusan has denied any wrongdoing after the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) charged her with an alleged anti-doping rule violation.

Amusan has reportedly been summoned for missing three doping tests in a span of 12 months. The 100m hurdle world record holder, however, took to her social media to defend herself and stated that she would be fighting all charges in an aim to get a clean chit before the upcoming World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

The 26-year-old is hoping to have the verdict decided by “a tribunal of three arbitrators” as early as possible.

"Today the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) has charged me with an alleged rule violation for having 3 missed in 12 months. I intend to fight this charge and will have my case decided by a tribunal of 3 arbitrators before the start of next month's World Championships," she said in a statement posted on Instagram.

Amusan reiterated her status as a "clean athlete" and asked the media to respect her privacy.

"I am a clean athlete, and I am regularly, (maybe more than usual) tested by the AIU - I was tested within days of my third "missed test." I have faith that this will be decided in my favor and that I will be competing in the World Championships in August. In the meantime, I ask that the media respect my privacy while I address these allegations in my upcoming arbitration," she added.

Not long after Amusan shared the news, the AIU officially confirmed the charges against her n a statement posted on Twitter.

"[Tobi Amusan] has today been charged and provisionally suspended for three Whereabouts Failures. The charge will be heard by the disciplinary tribunal and determined before the World Athletics Championships," they wrote.

[Tobi Amusan] has today been charged and provisionally suspended for three Whereabouts Failures. The charge will be heard by the disciplinary tribunal and determined before the World Athletics Championships.

Tobi Amusan’s brilliant performances at her last few championships

Tobi Amusan at Weltklasse Zurich 2022 - Diamond League

Tobi Amusan has enjoyed an improved run of form ahead of the World Atheltics Championship since the 2023 season opener. The 26-year-old displayed an impressive performance at the Auburn Tiger Track Classics in March, clocking a time of 23.38s to win the women’s 200m, ahead of Auburn University stars, Chante Clinkscale (23.56s) and Ashantae Harvey (24.46s.).

Amusan made headlines again when she appeared at the Golden Spike athletics meet in the Czech Republic last month, clinching the bronze medal. The athlete lost to Olympic champion Jasmine Camacho-Quinn of Puerto Rico.

The Nigerian athlete's latest performance was on July 16, at the 2023 Silesia Diamond League in Poland. Although she stood against a strong line of athletes at the 100m hurdle event, Amusan managed to finish within new season best of 12.34 seconds.