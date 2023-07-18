Nigerian athlete Tobi Amusan sets new 100m hurdle world record despite facing several challenges

Tobi Amusan, competing for Nigeria, broke the women's 100-meter hurdles world record at the 2023 Silesia Diamond League in Poland on Sunday, July 16. Amusan crossed the finish line in just 12.28 seconds, breaking the previous record of 12.30 seconds set by America's Kendra Harrison in 2016.

Amusan's achievement is nothing short of extraordinary, considering the challenges she encountered along her journey to greatness. The 26-year-old embarked on her athletic career at the age of 15. Later, she moved to Texas, USA, where she attended the University of Texas at El Paso, amassing numerous collegiate titles.

Tobi Amusan at the Commonwealth Games

However, Amusan faced numerous obstacles such as injuries and mental stress, particularly after narrowly missing out on a medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where she finished agonizingly in fourth place. Bouncing back from the setbacks, the fruits of Amusan's unwavering dedication bore rich rewards as she dominated the Diamond League circuit this year, emerging victorious in four out of five races.

Tobi Amusan at the World Athletics Championships Oregon22

In June, she added to her legendary status by breaking the African record in Stockholm by clocking in at 12.42 seconds. More impressively, she successfully defended her global title in Budapest a month later, making history as the first Nigerian woman to win two consecutive world championships in any event.

In a field brimming with formidable competitors, including the previous record-holder Kendra Harrison, who finished second in 12.35 seconds, and Nia Ali, who claimed third place in 12.38 seconds, Amusan crossed the finish line with an infectious smile on Sunday.

UTEP's Tobi Amusan Joins Conference USA Hall of Fame Class of 2023

Tobi Amusan was recently recognized for her extraordinary achievements as she was inducted into the esteemed Conference USA Hall of Fame Class of 2023. Amusan's induction marks a significant milestone, as she becomes the second honoree from the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) and the second women's track and field student-athlete to receive the honor.

FAJ Sports @FajSports World Champion, Tobi Amusan has been inducted into Conference USA 2023 Hall of Fame Class following her success as student-athlete at University of Texas, El Paso (UTEP) and her stellar achievements post-UTEP.

During her time at UTEP from 2016 to 2017, Amusan showcased her exceptional talent and left an indelible mark on the program. She shattered multiple school records and cemented her status as a national champion in the 100-meter hurdles during her final collegiate campaign. Recognizing her incredible prowess, Amusan was also bestowed with the title of CUSA Female Track Athlete of the Year in both 2016 and 2017.

Amusan's remarkable achievements extend beyond the confines of her university. In the Conference USA Championships competition, she set records that still stand to this day. Her electrifying speed and technique resulted in a record-breaking time of 8.01 seconds in the 60-meter hurdles, while she blazed through the 100-meter hurdles in a stunning time of 12.80 seconds, solidifying her place in conference history.