As the National Championships come to an end, the Diamond League is set for a return in mid-July. Heading to Poland, the latest stop of the global circuit will be in Silesia.

The event will feature several star-studded lineups with the likes of Noah Lyles, Fred Kerley, Sha'Carri Richardson, Shericka Jackson, and Tobi Amusan participating in the Silesia Diamond League. Officially called the Kamila Skolimowska Memorial, the one-day event will take place on July 16, 2023.

Reigning world champions Fred Kerley and Tobi Amusan, will both be seen competing in their preferred events. With as many as five world record holders, the field of competitors at the event will be as glorious as any.

Apart from Tobi, the Silesia League will feature world record holders Yulimar Rojas (women's triple jump), Wayde van Niekerk (Men's 400m), Mondo Duplantis (pole vault), and Ryan Crouser (shot put).

Current Olympics champs Jakob Ingebrigtsen (men's 1500m), Gianmarco Tamberi and Mutaz Essa Barshim (men's high jump), Jasmine Camacho-Quinn (women's 100m hurdles), and Soufiane El Bakkali (men's 3000m steeplechase) will also feature in Silesia.

Schedule for Silesia Diamond League

14:00 Women's high jump

14:10 Women's hammer throw (non-diamond league)

14:10 Men's hammer throw (non-diamond league)

14:27 Men's 110m hurdles heats (non-diamond league)

14:44 Men's shot put

15:34 Women's 1500m

15:42 Women's triple jump

15:45 Men's pole vault

15:49 Men's 110m hurdles final

16:04 Women's 400m

16:08 Men's high jump

16:16 Men's 100m

16:26 Women's 3000m

16:47 Women's 100m hurdles

16:53 Women's javelin throw

16:57 Men's 3000m steeplechase

17:16 Men's 400m

17:27 Women's 800m

17:38 Men's 1500m

17:53 Women's 100m

Note: All times are in Central European Summer Time (UTC +2 hours)

How to Watch the Kamila Skolimowska Memorial 2023

The Diamond League season, which includes the Silesia League, will be broadcast in numerous locations by the official channel of the league on YouTube.

Match-ups to look forward to at the event

With so many elite athletes set to compete at the event, there are bound to be fierce face-offs in various categories.

The women's 100m hurdles will see the current World Champ, Tobi Amusan, take on the reigning Olympic Champ Camacho-Quinn. To add fuel to the fire, the world's second-fastest hurdler, Kendra Harrison, will also take her place in the starting lineup.

Sha'Carri Richardson and Shericka Jackson will lock horns with each other as Marie-Josée Ta Lou will aim to cause an upset.

The men's 100m sprint will also see some sparks flying, with the field being taken by the likes of Fred Kerley, Akani Simbine, Christian Coleman, and Marvin Bracy. The nine men who will be competing in the category have all registered sub-10-second career-best times.

Poll : 0 votes