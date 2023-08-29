"I don’t regret anything, I’m happy with today" - Raevyn Rogers takes pride in WAC performance after missing out on a medal

American athlete Raevyn Rogers expressed her take on competing at the 2023 World Athletics Championships. On Sunday, the middle-distance runner made her third-time appearance at the world championship, sealing a fourth-place finish in the 800m event. After the event, the 26-year-old shared that she was happy with her experience.

In the 800m final event, Kenya’s Mary Moraa became the new 800m world champion, clocking an impressive 1.56.03. American athlete Athing Mu failed to defend her world champion title and clinched the bronze medal with a 1:56.61s time frame. On the other hand, 2019 silver medalist, Raevyn Rogers settled for a fourth-place finish with a 1:57.45s time-frame.

Raevyn Rogers was close to securing a medal but she could not. However, the athlete has taken positive lesson from her 2023 world championship experience. In an interview with Citus Mag after the event, she said:

“I don't regret anything”

She expressed that, moving forward she will practice making her pace faster. The American athlete does not want to change anything about her journey. In fact, she was eager to participate in the championships.

Lastly, she added:

"I'm happy with today you know I fought out there I tried to run the way I would run it and yeah I can't complain."

Raevyn Rogers’ athletic history

Raevyn Rogers at Day 7 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

Raevyn Rogers has built an impressive list of athletic achievements. She was a six-time NCAA Division I champion and ten-time All-American at the University of Oregon. In 2013, she won her first gold medal at the World Youth Championships in the sprint medley relay. Moreover, in that championship, she won the bronze medal in the 800m race.

Rogers kept climbing her success ladder in the 2015 Pan American Junior Championships. She won two gold medals in the 800m and 4x400m relay events. She also won the gold medal in the 4x400 medley race at the 2018 World Indoor Championship. Rogers boasts a silver medal at the 2022 World Athletics Championships and a bronze medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the 800m event.

Rogers has excelled especially in the 800m race in her athletic career so far. In an interview with NBC, she shared what drew her to the 800m event. She expressed:

"I was put in the 800m pretty young because I wasn’t fast enough to be a sprinter and I didn’t have endurance to be in full distance, so it just became that perfect event for me that my mom put me in. While it is a tough race to grasp because it’s in the middle, it was something that I felt like I grew along with."