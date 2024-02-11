"I feel as if I'm in my prime"- Christian Coleman speaks ahead of the anticipated Millrose Games 2024

American sprinter Christian Coleman believes that he is in his peak form and ready to put in some great performances in the ongoing season ahead of the Millrose Games 2024.

Coleman began his 2024 indoor season at the South Carolina Invitational 2024 in the men’s 200m, which he won in a time of 20.67s. He now shifts his focus to the Millrose Games, scheduled on Sunday, February, 11, where he will be competing in the 60m.

Speaking to FloTrack, known for posting about the latest Track news, Coleman stated:

"I'm a fan of the sport, but also I feel as if I'm in my prime, you know what I'm saying, and poised to do something special this season too."

In the interview, the 27-year-old sprinter added how he has loved seeing the athletes competing in various events. At the Millrose Games, Coleman will be eyeing his third successive title, having previously won the 2023 and 2022 Games, clocking 6.47s and 6.49, respectively.

This season, Christian Coleman aims to win his third medal at the World Athletics Indoor Championships 2024. He had previously clinched a gold and a silver in the 2018 and 2022 editions of the Championships in the 60m, respectively.

Earlier this month, he shared his indoor season schedule with his followers on Instagram through a post. He posted a photo of his schedule with the caption:

“Excited to get things going tomorrow🙏🏾hope to see you guys soon🖤”

Post the 116th Millrose Games, he will compete at the U.S. Indoor Championships on February 16 and 17, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

Christian Coleman is a two-time Diamond League champion

Christian Coleman holds up the Diamond League Final trophy after winning the the Men's 100m at Hayward Field on September 16, 2023 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Ali Gradischer/Getty Images)

Christian Coleman has clinched the prestigious Diamond League twice in his career in 2018 and 2023 in the men’s 100m. Having won the Rabat and Birmingham meets earlier, he captured his first title in the final held in Brussels, clocking 9.79s.

At the Diamond League 2023, held for the first time in the USA, Coleman bagged his second title as he defeated compatriot Noah Lyles, who achieved a sprint treble at the World Athletics Championships 2023.

On his home soil, Coleman achieved his first victory in five years by clocking 9.83s to finish ahead of Lyles, who ran 9.85s at the Prefontaine Classic 2023.

Coleman is also a six-time World Athletics Championships (outdoors) medalist, winning three gold and three silver medals at the event.