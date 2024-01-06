Christian Coleman to attempt third successive 60m win at Millrose Games 2024 after beating Noah Lyles in 2023

American athlete Christian Coleman is looking forward to making his third successive attempt to defend his 60m title at the Millrose Games 2024. Last year, when he competed at the championship, he beat the current 100m and 200m world champion, Noah Lyles.

On February 11, 2024, Coleman will return to the Armory in New York City with the aim of making history for the third time. In 2023, he bested none other than Noah Lyles in the event. The 26-year-old had made a false start as he flinched out of the blocks. Although Lyes ran under protest, Coleman won the race.

It was not the only time Coleman outshone Noah Lyles in 2023. The 60m world record holder stunned the world by beating the reigning 100m world champion at the Diamond League final in Eugene, Oregon. He clocked 9.83 seconds, leaving behind Lyles in second place (9.85s).

Christian Coleman's Team USA Olympic Portrait Shoot

Christian Coleman also boasts of holding the world indoor record in the 60m race. In 2018, the athlete competed at the United States Indoor Championships in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and achieved a milestone in his career by setting a world record timing of 6.34s in the event. He surpassed Maurice Greene’s record of 6.39 seconds, set in 1999.

At this year’s Millrose Games, Coleman will be going against 200m Olympic champion Andre De Grasse. The athlete had last competed in the 60m race at the Millrose Games in 2016. Other athletes like Ronnie Baker, Hakim Sani Brown, and Miles Lewis will also compete at the upcoming championship.

Coleman notably won the 60m dash at the 114th Millrose games as well, finishing with a time of 6.49 seconds.

Christian Coleman on trying to break Usain Bolt’s record

Christian Coleman at Day 1 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

In the past, many famous athletes including Fred Kerley, Noah Lyles, and Tray Bromell have expressed their wish to surpass Usain Bolt’s records.

However, none of the athletes have succeeded in beating the legendary athlete’s time records in the 100m and 200m races. Bolt boasts 9.58s in 100m and 19.19s in 200m.

Christian Coleman says he has a different approach towards potentially beating Bolt's records. In an interview with Citius Mag. He told.

"I'm not really into the antics. (Talking about it) isn’t going to change what's going to happen when we get there. If it’s not conducive to me propelling myself forward and staying focused and doing what I know I’m capable of doing, what's the point? So I leave that to the other guys. But I think everyone has a healthy level of respect for everyone because of what it takes to get to the line, especially at a high level."

Coleman boasts a personal best of 9.76 in 100m and 19.85s in 200m.