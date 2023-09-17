"I got my second fastest time of the year so that shows that I'm still in my peak condition" - Noah Lyles on clinching silver in Diamond League Finals

Recently, the 100m world champion, Noah Lyles, applauded his performance at the Diamond League Finale. On September 16, the 26-year-old aimed to conclude his successful 2023 season with a victory. However, the American athlete had to settle for second place behind the winner, Christian Coleman.

On Friday, the world witnessed an exciting neck-to-neck race between 100m world champion Noah Lyles and Christian Coleman. It turned out to be a stunning victory for the 27-year-old at the race, who clocked 9.83 seconds, matching Lyles’s 2023 world championship timing. Now, Coleman not only shares the same timing with Lyles but also with Great Britain’s Zharnel Hughes.

On the other hand, Noah Lyles finished the race second with a time of 9.85 seconds. Kenya’s African record-holder Ferdinand Omanyala, finished the race with a photo-finish timing alongside Lyles.

After the race, the three-time 200m world champion shared his thoughts on his performance. Noah Lyles told Flo Track in a quick conversation,

“Oh great! Now there’s probably one or two three things I wanna do before going to the race but you know to be honest I’m just having fun. Now I got me second fastest of the year, so it shows I still have been in my peak condition, ” Lyles said.

Furthermore, he expressed his satisfaction with the form that Lyles has maintained since the world championship in August. The athlete said,

“I think we all know, I do very good rounds but practicing being able to go straight from the gun, being able to put a time like that, I’m never gonna be disappointed.”

Noah Lyles’s stunning performance at the 2023 World Athletics Championships

Lyles at Day 8 of World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

This year’s world championship was a shining moment for Noah Lyles. The athlete made history by winning not one but three events in Budapest in August. The Florida-born won his first-ever 100m race, clocking a stunning 9.83 seconds.

Moreover, he successfully defended his 200m world title for the third time at the championship, becoming the first man since Usain Bolt in 2015 to score a double sprint victory. This accomplishment made him the fifth man in world championship history to achieve a double sprint, following Bolt, Tyson Gay, Justin Gatlin, and Maurice Greece.

Lyles achieved another proud feat by winning the gold medal in the men’s 4x100m relay race. In an ambitious pursuit of victory, he anchored the U.S. team across the line in a world-leading time of 37.38 seconds.

This achievement made him one of the rarest athletes to boast three gold medals at a single world championship.