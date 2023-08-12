What is Noah Lyles's 100m personal record? Everything you need to know about the two-time world champion’s fastest timings

American sprinter Noah Lyles stunned the world in 2019 by striking a personal best timing of 9.86 seconds in the 100m race at the Diamond League, in Shanghai.

The athlete won the gold medal at the championship before moving on to dominate the 200m category in his career. However, the two-time world champion has given the world some more unbelievable timings in the 100m event that are worth revisiting.

Besides Lyles’s personal best at the 2019 Diamond League, he boasts stunning timings at three more reputed events.

At the 2019 Kingston Grand Prix, the 26-year-old clocked an impressive timing of 9.93 seconds. Not only did he win in the 100m race, but he also officially broke his first 10-second barrier. Another one of Noah Lyles' top finishes came at the 2019 Diamond League, Monaco, where he recorded a time frame of 9.92 seconds.

Furthermore, at the 2018 US Track and Field Championships in Des Moines, the sprinter finished the race in 9.88 seconds. That year, he entered the list of fastest timings in the 100m category.

Although Lyles has already recorded some of his fastest timings in the 100m race, he does not see any stopping. At the upcoming World Athletics Championships, Lyles has decided to compete in the 100m, as well as the 200m events. That’s not it.

The athlete has also set a target of running the 100m race within a time frame of 9.65 seconds, coming supremely close to legend Usain Bolt’s 9.58-second world record.

Noah Lyles’s recent performances in 100m races

Before appearing on the big stage at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Noah Lyles has participated in a couple of 100m races recently.

In June, Lyles was at his best at the Diamond League in Paris. The athlete won the gold medal, clocking an impressive timing of 9.97s, and edging out Kenya’s Ferdinand Omanyala and Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo.

In July, Lyles settled for a third-place finish at the 2023 U.S. Track and Field Championships in Eugene, Oregon. 25-year-old Cravont Charleston outshone Christian Coleman’s 9.96s and Lyles’s 10.00s.

Although Noah Lyles has maintained an impressive record in his 100m performances, he is also aiming to win in the 200m category at the upcoming championships in Budapest. In a recent interview with NBC Sports, the athlete stated:

“There is what I will accept, and then there’s what my greatest expectation is. What I will accept is grabbing a medal in the 100m, whatever color, and winning the 200m. My greatest aspiration is that I will grab three golds, gain a world record in the 200m.”