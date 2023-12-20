Christian Coleman gives a quick peek of his weight training session

The 2023 World Championships gold medalist, Christian Coleman recently shared a small glimpse from his training session in the gym.

The 27-year-old secured a gold medal at the 2023 World Athletics Championships held in Budapest, Hungary in the men's 4x100m relay event along with the team, including Noah Lyles, Fred Kerley, and Brandon Carnes. The American squad set a new world record with a time of 37.38 seconds.

In the video, Coleman was seen doing squats with 515 lbs. The world champion's progress is evident in the training sessions. After squatting with 165 lbs last week, he confidently handled the 515 lbs. The sprinter seemed to be in excellent spirits as he shared the video and wrote:

"515 this morning, weighed in at 165 last week."

"Feeling great," he added with a smiling emoji with a halo face.

Coleman recorded his season's best in the 60m with a time of 6.47 seconds. At the 2023 USATF Championship trials, he had to settle in second place in the men's 100m event after being surpassed by Cravont Charleston.

The American sprinter showed an excellent performance in the Hungarian capital after recording 9.98 and 9.88 seconds in the heats and semi-final, respectively and earned his spot in the final lineup. He competed in the finals that featured star sprinters, including Lyles, Letsile Tebogo, and Zharnel Hughes.

Coleman displayed his swift start in the race but was left behind in the final meters. Undeterred by the results, he confidently stepped on the track at the Xiamen Diamond League on September 2, 2023. He left behind Lyles to clinch a gold medal in the men's 100m by equaling the world lead of 9.83 seconds that Lyles set in Budapest.

Christian Coleman will represent the United States at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Christian Coleman of Team United State ahead of competing in Heat of Men's 100m Qualification during the World Athletics Championships 2023 at National Athletics Centre in Budapest, Hungary.

Christian Coleman was handed a ban before the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. The athlete was given a two-year ban which was reduced to 18 months. However, the American had to miss out on competing in the Olympics.

The athlete missed three drug tests in a span of 12 months in 2019. Coleman was banned for two years, a penalty for 'whereabout failures' for first-time offenders in October 2020. Before this, he received a provisional ban in May 2020, five months after he had missed the test.