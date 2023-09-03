Christian Coleman earned the top position in the men's 100m at the Xiamen Diamond League to tie with Noah Lyles.

On Saturday, September 2, 2023, Coleman excelled in the lineup with a remarkable performance, clocking an impressive 9.83 seconds. Strikingly, his time at Xiamen tied with Noah Lyles' 100m time in Budapest, making it a world lead.

Lyles responded to Coleman's victory on social media with exhilaration, hinting at the possibility of seeing more exceptional performances from him this year.

"You know what...I might have another 100m in me for the year," Lyles wrote.

Expand Tweet

Coleman left behind Kishane Thompson of Jamaica, who ran in 9.85 seconds. Fred Kerley was the third sprinter to cross the finish line with a time of 9.96 seconds.

Lyles clocked his spectacular 9.83 seconds at the 2023 World Athletics Championships, surpassing Letsile Tobogo, who ran in 9.88 seconds.

At the 2023 USATF Outdoor Championships in Eugene, the two athletes competed against each other. Coleman finished second with a mere 0.01 difference behind Cravont Charleston, clocking 9.95 seconds. Coleman left Lyles behind, who completed the race in 10.00 seconds.

In Budapest, Coleman and Lyles competed together in the men's 4x100m alongside Brandon Carnes and Fred Kerley and won the world champion title.

Noah Lyles expresses his gratitude towards everyone after the 2023 World Athletics Championships

Noah Lyles gets emotional during the medal ceremony of the men's 100m final at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary

Noah Lyles showed an exceptional performance at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

The 26-year-old won a hat-trick of gold medals at the World Championships. He earned the titles in 100m, 200m, and the men's 4x100m relay event. Lyles took to social media to write a heartfelt message to everyone who contributed to his success including his family, coach, sponsors, competitors, and fans.

"I would personally like to thank everyone on an amazing WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS," he expressed.

Lyles expressed his heartfelt appreciation towards his family and coach, with whom he was seen celebrating joyously after his first victory in 100m at Budapest.

"My family who is always there for me no matter what," he mentioned. "My coach who I can always trust to get me fast when it matters most," Lyles continued.

"My competitors for always bringing their 100% so we can all have amazing and fun races together," wrote Lyles.

"And finally thank you Budapest," he wrote. "For being such a Amazing host. I hope you will have me again one day," expressed Lyles.

Lyles and Coleman will be seen competing at the Diamond League finals in Eugene, Oregon, held from September 16-17, 2023.