Zurich Diamond League 2023: Final list of results

The Zurich Diamond League took place on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at the Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich, Switzerland.
After a glorious victory at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, star athletes including Noah Lyles, Sha'Carri Richardson, Shericka Jackson, and Neeraj Chopra stepped on the track for the Weltklasse Zurich Diamond League.
After winning the triple gold at the World Championships, Lyles returned to lay his hands on another gold in men's 200m leaving behind Erriyon Knighton. Lyles completed his race in 19.80 seconds, while Knighton ran in 19.87 seconds.
The World Champion in the women's 100m, Sha'Carri Richardson, topped the 100m lineup with a time of 10.88 seconds. She left behind Jamaica's Natasha Morrison, who completed the race in 11:00 seconds.
The defending champion in Budapest, Shericka Jackson claimed the top position in women's 200m with a time of 21.82 seconds by leaving behind Darlly Neita, who completed the race in 22.25 seconds.
Zurich Diamond League results
The Zurich Diamond League consisted of 15 events and the results for the events according to the categories are as follows:
Men's 200m
- Noah Lyles (USA) 19.80
- Erriyon Knighton (USA) 19.87
- Zharnel Hughes (GBR) 19.94
Women's 200m
- Shericka Jackson (JAM) 21.82
- Daryll Neita (GBR) 22.25
- Kayla White (USA) 22.33
Women's 100m
- Sha'Carri Richardson (USA) 10.88
- Natasha Morrison (JAM) 11.00
- Elaine Thompson-Herah (JAM) 11.00
Women's Pole Vault
- Nina Kennedy (AUS) 4.91m
- Katie Moon (USA) 4.81m
- Sandi Morris (USA) 4.76m
Women's Triple Jump
- Yulimar Rojas (VEN) 15.15
- Shanieka Ricketts (JAM) 14.78m
- Liagdamis Povea (CUB) 14.73m
Men's High Jump
- Mutaz Essa Barshim (QAT) 2.35m
- Hamish Kerr (NZL) 2.33m
- Woo Sanghyeok (KOR) 2.31m
Men's Pole Vault
- Armand Duplantis (SWE) 6.00m
- Sam Kendricks (USA) 5.95m
- KC Lightfoot (USA) 5.85m
Men's 400m Hurdles
- Kyron McMaster (IVB) 47.27
- Karsten Warholm (NOR) 47.30m
- Alison dos Santos (BRA) 47.62m
Women's 3000m Steeplechase
- Winfred Mutile Yavi (BRN) 9:03.19
- Beatrich Chepkoech (KEN) 9:03.70
- Faith Cherotich (KEN) 9:07.59
Men's Long Jump
- Miltiadis Tentoglou (GRE) 8.20m
- Tajay Gayle (JAM) 8.07m
- Jarrion Lawson (USA) 8.05m
Men's 1500m
- Yared Nuguse (USA) 3:30.49
- Josh Kerr (GBR) 3:30.51
- Abel Kipsang (KEN) 3:30.85
Men's Javelin throw
- Jakub Vadlejch (CZE) 85.86m
- Neeraj Chopra (IND) 85.71m
- Julian Weber (GER) 85.04m
Women's 800m
- Laura Muir (GBR) 1:57.71
- Catriona Bisset (AUS) 1:58.77
- Adelle Tracey (JAM) 1:59.05
Men's 5000m
- Yomif Kejelcha (ETH) 12:46.91
- Selemon Barega (ETH) 12:54.17
- Grant Fisher (USA) 12:54.49
Women's 100m Hurdles
- Danielle Williams (JAM) 12.54
- Alaysha Johnson (USA) 12.58
- Keni Harrison (USA) 12.59
After a successful event in Zurich, the Diamond League will now head to Egret Stadium in Xiamen, China, on September 2, 2023.