Zurich Diamond League 2023: Final list of results

The Zurich Diamond League took place on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at the Letzigrund Stadium in Zurich, Switzerland.

After a glorious victory at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest, star athletes including Noah Lyles, Sha'Carri Richardson, Shericka Jackson, and Neeraj Chopra stepped on the track for the Weltklasse Zurich Diamond League.

After winning the triple gold at the World Championships, Lyles returned to lay his hands on another gold in men's 200m leaving behind Erriyon Knighton. Lyles completed his race in 19.80 seconds, while Knighton ran in 19.87 seconds.

The World Champion in the women's 100m, Sha'Carri Richardson, topped the 100m lineup with a time of 10.88 seconds. She left behind Jamaica's Natasha Morrison, who completed the race in 11:00 seconds.

The defending champion in Budapest, Shericka Jackson claimed the top position in women's 200m with a time of 21.82 seconds by leaving behind Darlly Neita, who completed the race in 22.25 seconds.

Zurich Diamond League results

The Zurich Diamond League consisted of 15 events and the results for the events according to the categories are as follows:

Men's 200m

Noah Lyles (USA) 19.80 Erriyon Knighton (USA) 19.87 Zharnel Hughes (GBR) 19.94

Women's 200m

Shericka Jackson (JAM) 21.82 Daryll Neita (GBR) 22.25 Kayla White (USA) 22.33

Women's 100m

Sha'Carri Richardson (USA) 10.88 Natasha Morrison (JAM) 11.00 Elaine Thompson-Herah (JAM) 11.00

Women's Pole Vault

Nina Kennedy (AUS) 4.91m Katie Moon (USA) 4.81m Sandi Morris (USA) 4.76m

Women's Triple Jump

Yulimar Rojas (VEN) 15.15 Shanieka Ricketts (JAM) 14.78m Liagdamis Povea (CUB) 14.73m

Men's High Jump

Mutaz Essa Barshim (QAT) 2.35m Hamish Kerr (NZL) 2.33m Woo Sanghyeok (KOR) 2.31m

Men's Pole Vault

Armand Duplantis (SWE) 6.00m Sam Kendricks (USA) 5.95m KC Lightfoot (USA) 5.85m

Men's 400m Hurdles

Kyron McMaster (IVB) 47.27 Karsten Warholm (NOR) 47.30m Alison dos Santos (BRA) 47.62m

Women's 3000m Steeplechase

Winfred Mutile Yavi (BRN) 9:03.19 Beatrich Chepkoech (KEN) 9:03.70 Faith Cherotich (KEN) 9:07.59

Men's Long Jump

Miltiadis Tentoglou (GRE) 8.20m Tajay Gayle (JAM) 8.07m Jarrion Lawson (USA) 8.05m

Men's 1500m

Yared Nuguse (USA) 3:30.49 Josh Kerr (GBR) 3:30.51 Abel Kipsang (KEN) 3:30.85

Men's Javelin throw

Jakub Vadlejch (CZE) 85.86m Neeraj Chopra (IND) 85.71m Julian Weber (GER) 85.04m

Women's 800m

Laura Muir (GBR) 1:57.71 Catriona Bisset (AUS) 1:58.77 Adelle Tracey (JAM) 1:59.05

Men's 5000m

Yomif Kejelcha (ETH) 12:46.91 Selemon Barega (ETH) 12:54.17 Grant Fisher (USA) 12:54.49

Women's 100m Hurdles

Danielle Williams (JAM) 12.54 Alaysha Johnson (USA) 12.58 Keni Harrison (USA) 12.59

After a successful event in Zurich, the Diamond League will now head to Egret Stadium in Xiamen, China, on September 2, 2023.