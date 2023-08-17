"I’m always asked who my inspiration is and the answer is always my mom" - Noah Lyles on his mother ahead of releasing his docuseries 

Noah Lyles' docuseries Untitled: The Noah Lyles Project" will be released this year on August 18 on Peacock TV ahead of the 2023 World Athletics Championships.

The docuseries will give the viewers a peek at the inside scenes of Lyles' 2023 outdoor season. The docuseries will also include his victories at the Racers Grand Prix in Kingston, Jamaica, the Paris Diamond League meet and will include a look at his home training base in Orlando.

Lyles took to social media to share a snippet from the documentary centered around his relationship with his mother.

"I am always asked who my inspiration is and the answer is always my mom. I hope this DOCUSeries can show everyone why," he wrote.

Lyles' mother, Keisha Caine, can be seen expressing her thoughts and sharing how their relationship got better.

"I want Noah to go out there and have fun. And I know when Noah is having fun, he runs really well," Lyles' mother said.

She added:

"Our personalities are so similar. We are both very sensitive, we are both extroverts. But then we both need our time to ourselves."

In the video, Lyles' mother can be seen reminiscing about Lyles' difficult childhood as he had to go through several health issues. She talks about how Lyles suffered from asthma every six weeks and couldn't catch his breath even while eating or sleeping. Keisha said this went on for the first 10 years of his life.

"I think Noah and I just got really close because when he was young he had so many health issues," Lyles' mother said. "I think that's how our bond got so tight because we just went through so much together."

"I've never been afraid to say what my goals are" - Noah Lyles on why he shared his record-breaking goals

Noah Lyles after winning men's 100m finals during the Meeting de Paris, a part of the 2023 Diamond League in Paris, France

Noah Lyles recently took to social media to disclose his record-breaking goal in Budapest. He aimed at running the 100m in 9.65 seconds and shattering the 200m record with a time of 19.10 seconds. He declared he was fearless about announcing his goals.

"I've never been afraid to say what my goals are. You know it's just me and I hate that nobody does share their goals," he said.

"I don't care if I do or don't make that come through. I will do everything in my power to make sure it does happen and if I don't who cares?" he added.

Furthermore:

"I'm gonna still share my aspirations and my goals and you know if people wanna come and join me, then enjoy the show, because it's gonna be good."

If Noah Lyles completes the 200m in 19.10 seconds, he will break Usain Bolt's record of 19.19 seconds, which has stood for 14 years.