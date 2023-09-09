“I’m happy to be here. Proud of me” - Athing Mu reflects on her achievements and faith

Olympic gold medalist Athing Mu recently shared insights into her achievements and her faith. In a lengthy Instagram post on a Saturday morning, Mu reflected on her season and her experiences at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, where she secured the bronze medal in the 800m and a gold medal in the 4x400m relay.

(L to R) Silver medalist Keely Hodgkinson of Team Great Britain, gold medalist Mary Moraa of Team Kenya and bronze medalist Athing Mu of Team United States pose for a photo after the Women's 800m Final

Athing Mu began her message by highlighting the value of valleys as places of solace, and she touched on her personal journey of finding assurance in her faith in Christ.

"You hear all the time that the valley is the best place to be. But what does that even mean? I’m not entirely sure myself, but as I’m navigating through this career of mine, I can say this year and past championships have helped me gain another ounce of assurance in the Lord. Thinking about all of my interviews with the media and even conversations with people since my freshman/rookie season in 21’, I have yet to truly sit and say I’ve embraced all of the big moments."

Athing Mu wrote that despite Budapest and the World Championships being moments that many would consider the pinnacle of her career, she approached every single moment of them with gratitude rather than excitement.

“In Budapest, though, I sat through EVERY SINGLE MOMENT. Not excitedly, but I did. As mentioned, I struggled to find that spark even while being guided by God, and honestly, I feel like this is exactly what I needed. Post-worlds, of course, I’m taking it all in, trying to figure out where I stand, what lessons to learn, and how to move forward. It feels like I’m in the valley. So I guess I kind of understand how this is a great place to reside for a bit. I’m sitting back and just taking it all in."

Athing Mu contemplated her joy in her current position and acknowledged the instrumental role that Christ played in shaping her perspective.

"Christ is helping me find the beauty and blessings in all of these crevasses that I have been walking right over, even though these are the things that literally help complete this whole that I have struggled to embrace. I’m happy to be here. Proud of me.”

Athing Mu advances to women's 800m final at world athletics championships after almost being taken down

Athing Mu qualified for the women’s 800-meter final at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary. In the semifinal on Tuesday, she finished second in her heat with a time of 1:59.32, just behind Keely Hodgkinson of Great Britain, who won with a time of 1:58.89.

During the race, Prudence Sekgodiso of South Africa stumbled and fell, nearly colliding with Mu. However, Mu skillfully avoided the collision, continued her race, and safely crossed the finish line.