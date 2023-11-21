"I was really happy with all my races" - Katie Ledecky on 2023 season

In the anticipation leading up to the Golden Goggle Awards, the ever-graceful Katie Ledecky graciously took time to share insights into her remarkable 2023 swimming season. As the discussion delved into her triumphs, training dynamics at the University of Florida, and the next Olympic year, Katie Ledecky's views provided an insight into the passion and enthusiasm pushing her aquatic adventure.

“I was really happy with all my races, between trials and worlds, kind of combined SP, some really great times and I'm trying to use that to build this year,” she said.

The transition to an Olympic year holds a unique significance for athletes, and Ledecky shared her sentiments on this special period.

"Right after the world, took a week off and then it was an Olympic year. It feels even more real once it's actually 2024, but just having me coming up, it is really exciting to know that during trials," she expressed.

Inquiring about her training environment at the University of Florida and the dynamic group she works with, Ledecky shed light on the mutual inspiration that defines their collaborative efforts.

"I really feed off their energy and I try to bring my best every day so that I can give them as much of a push as I can. Some days it is more than others; some days I catch them on an off day maybe, but it is a great environment. We are all working toward similar goals. We work really hard, but we have a lot of fun," she revealed.

Katie Ledecky Clinches Female Swimmer of the Year at Golden Goggle Awards

Katie Ledecky (2ndL) and Kate Douglass (2ndR) Female Athletes of the Year pose with presenters Anthony Ervin (L) and Gary Hall Jr. during the 2023 Golden Goggle Awards at JW Marriott LA Live on November 19, 2023 in Los Angeles, California.

Katie Ledecky celebrated another milestone in her storied career by winning the Swimmer of the Year award alongside Kate Douglass at the 20th Annual USA Swimming Goggle Awards in Los Angeles. Ledecky is targeting a fourth consecutive gold medal in the 800m freestyle after winning six straight events. Ledecky's focus is the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

Taking to X (formerly referred to as Twitter), Ledecky expressed her joy, saying,

"Golden Goggles 2023 ✨ Thank you to all who support the @SwimFoundation’s mission of saving lives and building champions."

She extended gratitude to her teammates, coaches, family, friends, and @tyrsport for their unwavering support.