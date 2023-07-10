Katie Ledecky will be looking to become the first woman ever to win 6 consecutive world titles

Fresh off a highly successful national championship, Katie Ledecky has her sight set on adding yet another historic achievement to her bag that already rides full.

Katie Ledecky won three gold medals and a silver medal during the National Championships while also creating a unique record. The 26-year-old now owns all the top 15 finishing times recorded in the women's 1500m freestyle event. And the swimmer shows no sign of stopping just yet.

As swimmers from across the globe get ready for the upcoming World Aquatics Championships, Katie Ledecky will look to own yet another record. While there is a deep field of medal contenders, Ledecky hopes to achieve an unprecedented 6th straight 800m freestyle gold medal at the World Championships.

Having won the world title last year with a time of 8:08.04, Katie is already above pace with a time of 8:07.07 earlier in the US Trials in June. The swimmer has never lost an 800m event in an International meet. Katie Ledecky is already the first woman to ever win five straight World Championships and stands as the favorite to become the first woman to ever win six consecutive world titles in the 800m freestyle event.

But the road might be a little tricky for Katie Ledecky

Bill Mallon @bambam1729 With win in women’s 800 FS, Katie Ledecky achieves following @ WC:



19 gold medals – surpasses Ryan Lochte’s 18, trails only Michael Phelps’ 26



22 medals – 3rd all-time aftr Phelps 33, Lochte 27



14th individual gold medal – trails only Phelps 15



While Katie Ledecky is a clear favorite to win the event, the competition this year is as fierce as can be. As many as five swimmers other than Katie are returning finalists from earlier years.

Italy's Simona Quadarella, who is known to be one of the few swimmers to truly challenge Ledecky, will be looking to cause an upset at the global event. 21-year-old Li Bingjie from China will also throw her hat in the ring for contention after finishing 5th in last year's event. This year's fourth-fastest swimmer, Isabel Gose from Germany, will return to action later this year, looking to improve on her 6th place finish at last year's edition.

Coming to her third consecutive world championship finals will be New Zealand's Eve Thomas. Having swam the 800m in a time of 8:30.37 last year, Thomas finished 7th. And the last returning finalist will be Brazilian Viviane Jungblut. She holds the Brazilian national record with a time of 8:29.30 and will be desperate to improve on her 8th-place finish from 2022.

Heading into the 800m final, Ledecky might feel tired as she will already have competed in the rest of the events on previous days. But judging from her earlier performances, the only person standing in her way to victory is herself.

