With the USA Swimming Championships over, the stage is now set for the World Aquatics Championship to take place in Fukuoka, Japan. The US will be looking for a successful campaign in the Asian country, building further on a glorious legacy inside the pool.

Forty-eight athletes will make up the USA Swimming contingent, with 22 women and 26 men set to represent.

The women's side will showcase stars led by Katie Ledecky, Katie Grimes, Lilly King, Mariah Denigan, and Kate Douglass. The men's side of open water events will feature the likes of Ryan Murphy, Nic Fink, Brennan Gravley, Thomas Heilman, and Joey Tepper.

The USA Swimming contingent will look to reciprocate their success from the 2022 championships, where they placed 1st overall with 18 gold, 14 silver, and 17 bronze medals.

USA Swimming Team's World Aquatic Championships Schedule

The World Aquatics Championships are set to commence on July 14 and will go on till July 30. The Championships will host multiple events, including diving, water polo, high diving, swimming, etc.

USA Swimming has a packed schedule with Artistic Swimming events beginning on July 14 and going on till July 22. Meanwhile, Open Water Swimming will see its tenure run from July 15 to 20. The Swimming events will take place from July 23 to 30.

USA Swimming Team's World Aquatic Championships roster

Men's

Jack Alexy – 100 free, 50 free

Hunter Armstrong – 100 back, 50 back

Shaine Casas– 200 IM

Charlie Clark – 1500 free

Ross Dant – 800 free

Matt Fallon – 200 breast

Nic Fink – 50 breast, 100 breast

Bobby Finke – 1500 free, 800 free

Carson Foster – 200 fly, 400 IM, 200 IM

Brennan Gravley – open water

Chris Guiliano – 100 free

Ryan Held – 4×100 free, 50 free

Thomas Heilman – 200 fly, 100 fly

Luke Hobson – 200 free

David Johnston – 400 free

Chase Kalisz– 400 IM

Drew Kibler – 4×200 free

Matt King – 4×100 free

Destin Lasco – 4×100 free, 200 back

Josh Matheny – 200 breast, 100 breast

Henry McFadden – 4×200 free

Jake Mitchell – 4×200 free

Ryan Murphy – 200 back, 100 back

Baylor Nelson – 4×200 free

Justin Ress – 4×100 free, 50 back

Dare Rose – 100 fly, 50 fly

Kieran Smith – 200 free, 400 free

Joey Tepper – open water

Dylan Gravley – open water

Women's

Katharine Berkoff – 50 back, 100 back

Jillian Cox – 800 free

Mariah Denigan – open water

Kate Douglass – 100 free, 200 breast, 200 IM

Erin Gemmell– 4×200 free

Katie Grimes – 400 IM, 1500 free, open water

Torri Huske – 100 Fly, 4×100 free, 50 fly

Lydia Jacoby – 100 breast, 50 breast

Lilly King – 200 breast, 50 breast, 100 breast

Katie Ledecky – 800 free, 400 free, 1500 free

Lindsay Looney – 200 fly

Maxine Parker – 4×100 free

Anna Peplowski – 4×200 free

Alex Shackell – 4×200 free

Bella Sims – 200 free, 400 free

Regan Smith – 200 fly, 200 back, 100 back, 50 back

Olivia Smoliga – 4×100 free

Leah Smith – 4×200 free

Rhyan White – 200 back

Alex Walsh – 400 IM, 200 IM

Gretchen Walsh – 4×100 free, 50 fly, 100 fly, 50 free

Claire Weinstein – 200 free

Abbey Weitzeil – 100 free, 50 free

USA Swimming Team's World Aquatic Championships Live Streaming

NBC's streaming service - Peacock TV will cover the event live.

