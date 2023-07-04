With the USA Swimming Championships over, the stage is now set for the World Aquatics Championship to take place in Fukuoka, Japan. The US will be looking for a successful campaign in the Asian country, building further on a glorious legacy inside the pool.
Forty-eight athletes will make up the USA Swimming contingent, with 22 women and 26 men set to represent.
The women's side will showcase stars led by Katie Ledecky, Katie Grimes, Lilly King, Mariah Denigan, and Kate Douglass. The men's side of open water events will feature the likes of Ryan Murphy, Nic Fink, Brennan Gravley, Thomas Heilman, and Joey Tepper.
The USA Swimming contingent will look to reciprocate their success from the 2022 championships, where they placed 1st overall with 18 gold, 14 silver, and 17 bronze medals.
USA Swimming Team's World Aquatic Championships Schedule
The World Aquatics Championships are set to commence on July 14 and will go on till July 30. The Championships will host multiple events, including diving, water polo, high diving, swimming, etc.
USA Swimming has a packed schedule with Artistic Swimming events beginning on July 14 and going on till July 22. Meanwhile, Open Water Swimming will see its tenure run from July 15 to 20. The Swimming events will take place from July 23 to 30.
USA Swimming Team's World Aquatic Championships roster
Men's
Jack Alexy – 100 free, 50 free
Hunter Armstrong – 100 back, 50 back
Shaine Casas– 200 IM
Charlie Clark – 1500 free
Ross Dant – 800 free
Matt Fallon – 200 breast
Nic Fink – 50 breast, 100 breast
Bobby Finke – 1500 free, 800 free
Carson Foster – 200 fly, 400 IM, 200 IM
Brennan Gravley – open water
Chris Guiliano – 100 free
Ryan Held – 4×100 free, 50 free
Thomas Heilman – 200 fly, 100 fly
Luke Hobson – 200 free
David Johnston – 400 free
Chase Kalisz– 400 IM
Drew Kibler – 4×200 free
Matt King – 4×100 free
Destin Lasco – 4×100 free, 200 back
Josh Matheny – 200 breast, 100 breast
Henry McFadden – 4×200 free
Jake Mitchell – 4×200 free
Ryan Murphy – 200 back, 100 back
Baylor Nelson – 4×200 free
Justin Ress – 4×100 free, 50 back
Dare Rose – 100 fly, 50 fly
Kieran Smith – 200 free, 400 free
Joey Tepper – open water
Dylan Gravley – open water
Women's
Katharine Berkoff – 50 back, 100 back
Jillian Cox – 800 free
Mariah Denigan – open water
Kate Douglass – 100 free, 200 breast, 200 IM
Erin Gemmell– 4×200 free
Katie Grimes – 400 IM, 1500 free, open water
Torri Huske – 100 Fly, 4×100 free, 50 fly
Lydia Jacoby – 100 breast, 50 breast
Lilly King – 200 breast, 50 breast, 100 breast
Katie Ledecky – 800 free, 400 free, 1500 free
Lindsay Looney – 200 fly
Maxine Parker – 4×100 free
Anna Peplowski – 4×200 free
Alex Shackell – 4×200 free
Bella Sims – 200 free, 400 free
Regan Smith – 200 fly, 200 back, 100 back, 50 back
Olivia Smoliga – 4×100 free
Leah Smith – 4×200 free
Rhyan White – 200 back
Alex Walsh – 400 IM, 200 IM
Gretchen Walsh – 4×100 free, 50 fly, 100 fly, 50 free
Claire Weinstein – 200 free
Abbey Weitzeil – 100 free, 50 free
USA Swimming Team's World Aquatic Championships Live Streaming
NBC's streaming service - Peacock TV will cover the event live.