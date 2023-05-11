Olympian Kate Douglass set to compete in 2023 Atlanta Classic

Upcoming star swimmer Kate Douglass is set to compete in the 2023 Atlanta Classic. This news was announced when the hosts of the 2023 Atlanta Classic released the latest version of the psych sheets, according to SwimSwam.

Kate Douglass is the latest addition to the already star-studded line-up at the 2023 Atlanta Classic. In the previous version of the released psych sheet, it consisted of Olympic gold medalists such as Caeleb Dressel, Katie Ledecky, and Robert Finke.

2023 Atlanta Classic events that Kate Douglass will compete in

With the number of talented swimmers competing in the 2023 Atlanta Classic, this swim meet has all the ingredients to become one of the best swim meets of 2023. Kate Douglass is set to compete in the 100m breaststroke, 200m breaststroke, 100m butterfly, 100m freestyle, and 200m individual medley events.

The 200m individual medley is one of Kate Douglass' favorite events because she has tasted much success in this event at the International level. Her lone Olympic medal was also won in the 200m individual medley event.

She has been in sublime form in the recent competitions she has competed in. Kate Douglass emerged victorious in the 100-yard butterfly, 200-yard breaststroke, and 200-yard individual medley at the recently concluded NCAA Championships.

Kate is one of the fastest 100-yard freestyler's at present. The Olympic bronze medalist has been seeded in yards in the 100 breaststroke, according to the aforementioned source. Her main focus would be the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Kate Douglass' transition into a long course swimmer begins at the 2023 Atlanta Classic. The 2023 Atlanta Classic will be held from May 12 to May 14 at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

The latest names to be added to the psych sheet of the 2023 Atlanta Classic

The swim duo of Alex Walsh and Gretchen Walsh are not on the newly released psych sheet of the 2023 Atlanta Classic. But there are a few more names who could make an impact at the Atlanta Classic. Some of the newly added names are discussed below.

Maxine Parker

Maxine Parker has entered the 50m freestyle, 100m freestyle, and 200m freestyle events. She started her career at Georgia before representing Virginia last season, according to SwimSwam. Maxine swam on the NCAA title winning relays.

The 100m freestyle in which Parker is competing has actually turned into one of the toughest events at the 2023 Atlanta Classic. The line-up for the 100m freestyle event consists of Kate Douglass, Natalie Hinds, Maxine Parker, Isabel Ivey, and Gabby DeLoof.

Matt Fallon

Matt Fallon will compete in the 100m and 200m breaststroke, 200m and 400m individual medley, and 400m freestyle events. He will face off against Caeleb Dressel, Robert Finke, and Kieran Smith in different events. Matt Fallon missed the NCAA Championships due to an injury, according to SwimSwam.

Jack Aikins

Jack Aikins is another newly added name on the psych sheet. He is from the Virginia men's team and has entered only two events, the 100m backstroke and 200m backstroke. But in both those events, Jack Aikins has entered as the top seed.

At the last year's International Team Trials, he missed a spot on the World Championship Team by a whisker. Jack Aikins finished in sixth place in the 100m backstroke and third in the 200m backstroke events at the previous year's International Team Trials.

