Katie Ledecky and Summer McIntosh all set to compete at 2023 Atlanta Classic

Katie Ledecky and Summer McIntosh are set to face off once again later this month during the 2023 Atlanta Classic. Both the talented swimmers have been confirmed to race at the 2023 Atlanta Classic.

The 2023 Atlanta Classic will be held from May 12 to May 14 at the McAuley Aquatic Center in Atlanta, Georgia. The psych sheets for the Atlanta Classic has been announced.

Even before the psych sheets for the competition were released, the news regarding Summer McIntosh and Katie Ledecky's participation was confirmed by Swim Atlanta as per SwimSwam. Though Katie Ledecky is 10 years older than McIntosh, the two have had some intense competition ever since the Canadian swimmer burst on to the spotlight.

Summer will compete in the 100m breaststroke, 100m butterfly, 50m freestyle, 100m backstroke, 200m breaststroke, and 200m backstroke at the 2023 Atlanta Classic. Meanwhile Katie will compete in the 200m freestyle, 400m freestyle, and 800m freestyle at the Atlanta Classic.

McIntosh will use the 2023 Atlanta Classic as a preparation for the World Championships, which will be held in July. Katie Ledecky will be looking forward to using the Atlanta Classic as a part of the preparation for the U.S. National Championships in June. The U.S. National Championships will serve as qualifying meet for the American Swimmers.

Katie Ledecky vs Summer McIntosh in recent times

Katie Ledecky and Summer McIntosh have faced off against each other in recent times. They competed against each other at the 2022 World Championships. The 2022 World Championships was held from June 17 to July 3 in Budapest, Hungary.

Competing in the 400m freestyle event finals, Katie Ledecky edged out the Canadian swimmer by clocking a time of 3:58.15. This was more than enough for the American swimmer to clinch the gold medal. But Summer McIntosh wasn't far behind Katie as she finished in second place with a time of 3:59.39 and won the silver medal.

A few months later, they once again went toe to toe at the FINA World Cup stop in Toronto. But this time Summer was able to emerge victorious in the 400m freestyle event when she clocked a time of 3:52.80. Katie finished in second place with a time of 3:52.88.

Silver medalist Summer McIntosh of Team Canada, Gold medalist Katie Ledecky of Team United States, and Bronze medallist Leah Smith of Team United States celebrate in the medal ceremony for the Women's 400m Freestyle Final on day one of the Budapest 2022 FINA World Championships

At the 2022 U.S. Open, which was held from November 30 to December 3, they again competed against each other in the 400m freestyle event. This time, Katie claimed the victory over McIntosh. Ledecky emerged victorious with a time of 3:59.71.

The American swimmer had a lead of over eight one-hundredths over the Canadian Swimmer. This was exactly the same margin with which Ledecky was defeated by Summer McIntosh at the World Cup.

McIntosh finished in second place with a time of 3:59.79. During the Pro Swim Series in Fort Lauderdale in March, Summer got the win over Katie in the 200m freestyle event. The women's 400m freestyle will be one of the exciting competitions between Ledecky and McIntosh at the 2023 World Championships.

Poll : 0 votes