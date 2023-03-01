TYR Pro Series Fort Lauderdale swim event: Schedule, venue, tickets, players, and more

The TYR Pro Series Fort Lauderdale is set to begin on March 1, 2023. This will be the second stop on the USA's swimming circuit of meets. In January, the TYR Pro Swim Series meet was held in Knoxville, Texas. Currently, most focus is on college competitions and the upcoming NCAA Championships.

But the TYR Pro Series Fort Lauderdale will feature several star swimmers such as Katie Ledecky, Lilly King, Bobby Finke, and Kieran Smith. They will be looking forward to claiming the top honors in whichever event they compete in.

TYR Pro Series Fort Lauderdale Schedule

The schedule for the TYR Pro Series Fort Lauderdale is discussed below. According to the information available on the official website of the USA Swimming, the Pro Series is scheduled from March 1, 2023, to March 4, 2023.

On the evening of March 1, the 1500-meter freestyle event for men and women will be held. From March 2 to 4, the prelims will be held at 9 a.m. And the finals will be held at 6 p.m.

The schedule, as posted on the USA Swimming Website, is attached below:

TYR Pro Series Fort Lauderdale Schedule (Image via usaswimming.org)

Venue for the TYR PRO Series Fort Lauderdale

The venue for the competition is Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center. The venue has been renovated, and this will be the first event to be held at the venue since the pool was reopened.

The Address for the venue is Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center, 501 Seabreeze Boulevard, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33316, United States

Tickets for the TYR PRO Series

Tickets for the TYR PRO Series Fort Lauderdale can be purchased by visiting eventbrite.com. The ticket prices range from $10 to $70. The ticket cost for the finals from Thursday is said to be $15.

Swimmers competing at the TYR Pro Series Fort Lauderdale

Several well-known swimmers are set to compete in this competition. Katie Ledecky will compete in the 100 free, 200 free, 800 free, 400 Individual Medley, and 200 butterfly. But she will skip the 400 and 1500 free, according to SwimmingWorld Magazine.

Bronze medallist Lilly King of the United States celebrates during the medal ceremony for the Women's 50m Breaststroke Final on day six of the 2022 FINA World Short Course Swimming Championships

Summer McIntosh will compete in the 100 and 200 free and also the 200 butterfly. Lilly King will compete in the 50-meter, 100-meter, and 200-meter breaststroke events. Siobhan Haughey is expected to compete in her first long course event after she withdrew from the 2022 World Championships with an injury.

Other female swimmers at the event include Annie Lazor, Simone Manuel, Erika Brown, Abbey Weitzeil, Natalie Hinds, Olivia Smoliga, Kasia Wasick, Regan Smith, Leah Smith, Katie Grimes, Bella Sims, and Claire Weinstein.

Some of the known male swimmers competing at the event are Bobby Finke, Ryan Murphy, Hunter Armstrong, Justin Ress, Shaine Casas, Michael Andrew, Nic Fink, Trenton Julian, Zach Harting, Kieran Smith, Drew Kibler, Fernando Scheffer, Matt Richards, Chase Kalisz, Jay Litherland, and Ryan Held.

Silver medalist Bobby Finke of Team United States poses with their medal during the medal ceremony for the Men's 1500m Freestyle Final on day eight of the Budapest 2022 FINA World Championships

Finke will compete in the 1500-meter freestyle, 400-meter freestyle, 400-meter Individual Medley, and 800-meter freestyle.

Scoring and Prize Money for the event

Details regarding the scoring and prize money were posted on usaswimming.org. It was mentioned that there would be no team or individual scoring at the TYR Pro Series Fort Lauderdale.

The prize money for each event will be:

1st place - $1500

2nd place - $1000

3rd place - $500

The above-mentioned prize money is based on the information provided on the official website of USA Swimming.

