"She kicked my b**t - Bobby Finke on training with Katie Ledecky

Robert Finke, often known as Bobby Finke, has the potential to become a future star of US swimming. Finke made his Olympic debut at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Since his performance at the Olympics, Finke has gradually grabbed the limelight among swimming fans. Finke was recently named the male athlete of the year at the 2022 Golden Goggle Awards.

A year ago, Bobby Finke was interviewed by Josh Davis, the five-time Olympic medallist. The interview was published by the YouTube channel Ultimate Swimmer. Finke spoke about training with Katie Ledecky. During the interaction, he said,

"Only trained with Katie twice I think when I was there. And one of the time, she kicked my b**t, I'm not gonna lie. I'm not embarrassed by it. It's Katie. I did get her on the hundreds. I got that. That was all me."

Finke claimed that Ledecky trains with high intensity. He also stated that he had heard stories and seen some stuff on Swimswam about Katie being fast. Josh asked Finke to give insight into the event where Ledecky defeated him.

Finke said the set was 300 meters. Then it was two 200-meter, but the swimmer had to swim at a mild pace, according to Finke. He had to be at a mild pace during the hundreds. According to him, the total number of races was one 300 meters, two 200 meters, and 100 meters. But he wasn't sure about the three 100-meter swims.

Finke claimed that Katie swam 300 meters with a time of 302 (probably 3:00.20). Josh stated that it was swift. Bobby Finke also said that he, Katie, and Brinegar swam together in different lanes, except that Bobby and Brinegar started the swim simultaneously.

Brinegar and Finke completed the swim with a time of 303 (probably 3:00.30). When Josh asked Bobby about training with Katie. The Florida-born swimmer replied,

"Yeah, She pushed us this morning. I won't lie about that one either."

Bobby Finke then narrated the events that transpired on the morning of the interview. The events which they swam in the morning were 800 meters, three 600 meters, one more 800-meter, two 600-meter, another 800-meter, and then one more 600-meter.

For the first three 600-meter, the heart rate was 24 for ten seconds, then for the next two 600-meter, the heart rate was 26 for ten seconds, and for the final 600-meter, the heart rate was 28 for ten seconds, according to Bobby. When Katie and Finke swam together, Katie was in lane three, and he didn't know it was her.

Bobby Finke claimed that he was swimming with Alfonso Mestre and that Kieran Smith was in the other lane. Katie was much quicker than the male swimmers, and they were trying to catch up with her, according to Finke.

The Florida-born swimmer stated that he and Alfonso were unaware of why everyone was trying to swim faster, and that's when he realized that Katie was going faster than everyone else. Finke said,

"Screw this heart rate, I can't lose or anything. I have to win"

Bobby Finke then started sprinting and eventually won the practice session. He also claimed that Katie Ledecky beat all the male swimmers.

How many medals did Bobby Finke win at his debut Olympics?

Bobby Finke made his debut during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He won two gold medals in his debut Olympics. Finke competed in the men's 800-meter freestyle event and won with a national record of 7:41.87.

Swimmer Bobby Finke speaks after receiving the Male Race of the Year award during the 2022 Golden Goggle Awards

Following his victory in the 800-meter freestyle event, his next gold medal came in the 1500-meter freestyle event. Bobby claimed the gold medal in the 1500-meter freestyle with a time of 14:39.65. Finke swam the final 50 meters of the 1500-meter in 25.78 seconds.

