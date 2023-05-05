Caeleb Dressel's much anticipated comeback is approaching soon. His fans will get a chance to watch their favorite swimmer compete at the 2023 Atlanta Classic. Dressel has been an outstanding swimmer and one of the best ever to have represented Team USA in the past two editions of the Olympic games.

Last year during the 2022 World Championships in Budapest, Caeleb Dressel withdrew midway during the championships due to health reasons. Since then he hasn't competed in competitive swimming. Since then his fans have been eagerly waiting for their favorite swimmer to make a comeback.

In March, Caeleb Dressel was seen training with Florida head coach Anthony Nesty's training group at the Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center during the TYR Pro Swim Series. Earlier this week, it was reported that Dressel is set to make a comeback to competitive swimming at the 2023 Atlanta Classic.

But in which events will Caeleb Dressel participate in at the 2023 Atlanta Classic?

Caeleb Dressel is set to compete in six events according to the released psych sheet for the 2023 Atlanta Classic. He will compete in 200 meter freestyle, 100 meter butterfly, 200 meter butterfly, 50 meter freestyle, 200 meter individual medley and 100 meter freestyle.

Caeleb Dressel of Team United States looks on after competing in the Men's 50m Freestyle heats on day seven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

The spotlight will be on his primary events namely the 50 meter freestyle, 100 meter freestyle and 100 meter butterfly. But the main focus would be how Caeleb Dressel is gonna perform after almost 11 months away from competitive swimming. The Atlanta Classic is set be held from May 12 to 14 at the McAuley Aquatic Center.

Other well known swimmers at the 2023 Atlanta Classic

The seven time Olympic gold medallist Katie Ledecky will be competing in the 2023 Atlanta Classic. She will compete in the 200 meter freestyle, 400 meter freestyle and 800 meter freestyle events.

Katie Ledecky prepares to compete in the Women's 200m Freestyle Final during the Toyota U.S. Open Championships at Greensboro Aquatic Center

Meanwhile the exciting Canadian swimmer and a star in the making Summer McIntosh will compete in six events namely the 100 meter breaststroke, 100 meter butterfly, 50 meter freestyle, 100 meter backstroke, 200 meter breaststroke and 200 meter backstroke.

Robert Finke, a two-time olympic gold medallist and the winner of the male athlete of the year award at the 2022 Golden Goggle awards will compete in a slew of events. He will be competing in the 200 meter freestyle, 400 meter individual medley, 200 meter butterfly, 400 meter freestyle, 800 meter freestyle and 1500 meter freestyle events.

Canadian Swimmer Josh Liendo who performed extremely well at the recently concluded NCAA Championships and the 2023 Canadian Swimming Trials will battle it out in the 100 meter butterfly, 200 meter butterfly, 50 meter freestyle and 100 meter freestyle events.

Robert Finke of Team United States celebrates after winning the gold medal in the Men's 800m Freestyle Final on day six of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

Emma Weyant, a silver medal winner at the Tokyo Olympics in the 400 meter medley will be competing in the 200 meter freestyle, 400 meter individual medley, 200 meter butterfly, 200 meter beaststroke, 400 meter freestyle and 200 meter backstroke events.

Other swimmers such as Zane Grothe, Natalie Hinds, Isabel Ivey, Gabby DeLoof and Jake Mitchell are also competing in the 2023 Atlanta Classic. With so many star swimmers competing at the Atlanta Classic, the fans of swimming are in for a treat from May 12 to 14.

