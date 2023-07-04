“Thanks Indy for some more memories”- Katie Ledecky thanks Indianapolis after her historic performance at the US Swimming Championships

Swimming sensation Katie Ledecky took to Instagram to thank the city and its people for their support and hospitality just days after securing three titles at the US Swimming Championships held in Indianapolis.

Ledecky, who is the most decorated female swimmer in history, went into the championships as a heavy favorite. And when the time came, Katie Ledecky did not disappoint. The American swimmer secured three gold medals in the 400m, 800m, and 1500m freestyle events, respectively. Unfortunately for her, Katie could not make it 4 wins in 4 as she missed out on first place in the 200m freestyle event by mere 0.02 seconds, with Claire Weinstein edging her out.

With the championships over and the athletes heading home, Katie took to Instagram to post some pictures of her time spent in Indianapolis and also thank the people for their support.

"Thanks Indy for some more memories see you again next year for some stadium swimming!

"Thanks to the officials, @usaswimming, and fans for showing out all week! Thanks to my family and friends, team @tyrsport, and of course my teammates and coaches @gatorsswimdv for all the support.

"More racing to come this summer 🇯🇵 with a great US team."

Katie Ledecky now owns all the Top 15 times in 1500m freestyle

Katie Ledecky now owns the top 15 finishing times in women's 1500m freestyle

The seven-time Olympic gold medalist blew her opposition away as the athletes swam through the pool during the 1500m freestyle event. Katie Ledecky had a strong start, which allowed her to keep building on her lead. In the end, Ledecky finished with a time of 15:29.64, nearly 30 seconds faster than that of second-placed Katie Grimes (15:58.34).

With this, Katie now owns all the top 15 finishing times recorded in the event. The win also served as a morale booster for the American, who was disappointed in her performance from a couple of days ago.

"It's amazing what a morning off can do," Ledecky said as she added, "I just wanted to finish on a good note. I really don't like finishing a meet with a bad swim, so I just really wanted to have a great one tonight. That's - I think - the first time I've been under 15:30 since before the pandemic, so I'm really happy with that."

Katie and Co. will now represent the US in the World Aquatics Championships, due to be held in Fukuoka, Japan, later this month. Having opted out of the 200m freestyle event, the 'First Lady of Freestyle' will feature in three events: the 400m, 800m, and 1500m freestyle.

Poll : 0 votes