Sydney McLaughlin-levrone has stepped back from the 2023 World Athletics Championships in Budapest due to a knee injury.

McLaughlin-levrone was one of the favorite athletes to have competed in the Budapest Championships. From the squad of 139 members of Team USA, the 24-year-old was listed to compete in women's 400m.

McLaughlin-levrone took to her social media to inform her fans about the withdrawal. She also announced her decision of taking rest so as to come back stronger for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"I am sad to share that I must withdraw from the this years World Championships meet in Budapest", said McLaughlin-levrone.

"After consulting with my doctors and coaches, I need to take care of a minor knee issue so that I can be fully healthy for next years' Paris Olympics. I look forward to seeing everyone back on the track soon!", McLaughlin-levrone further wrote.

Sydney McLaughlin-levrone shared a story on Instagram

The 24-year-old American, who specializes in hurdles, had announced she would be competing in the women's 400m flat in Budapest rather than the 400m hurdles. The three-times world champion wanted to give all her attention to the new event.

McLaughlin-levrone ran her first 400m on June 9, 2023, where she completed her lap in 49.71 seconds. In the 2023 USATF Outdoor Championships, she completed the 400m event with a time of 48.74 seconds, creating a world lead.

Sydney McLaughlin-levrone at the 2022 World Athletics Championships

Sydney McLaughlin-levrone reacts after winning the Xfinity women's 400m during the 2023 USATF NYC Grand Prix at Icahn Stadium on June 24, 2023 in New York City

Sydney McLaughlin-levrone showed a great performance at the 2022 World Athletics Championships held in Eugene, Oregon. At the 2022 USATF Championships held in Hayward Field, she set a world record in 400m hurdles with a time of 51.41 seconds.

A month later, in the 2022 World Athletics Championships held at the same venue, she shattered her own previous world record with a time of 50.68 seconds and won the world champion title.

The two-time Olympics gold medalist was also a part of the winning team in the women's 4x400m relay in 2022 WAC. She competed along with Talitha Diggs, Abby Steiner, and Britton Wilson to complete the race in 3:17.79, creating a world lead. McLaughlin-levrone ran the last victorious lap and led the team to the podium. This victory gave Team USA their 33rd medal at the meet.

McLaughlin-levrone expressed that she will be seen competing in the 2024 Paris Olympics.