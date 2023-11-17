“I am speechless”- Sha’Carri Richardson and Noah Lyles react to winning USATF Athlete of the Year awards

American athletes Sha’Carri Richardson and Noah Lyles recently reacted to winning the USATF Athlete of the Year award on Thursday. The athletes were honored respectively, for their magnificent performances in the 2023 season. While Lyles received the honor for the third time in his career, it was Richardson’s first time.

On December 2, the USATF will be honoring Noah Lyles, Sha’Carri Richardson, and all other winners at the 2023 USATF Night of Legends in Orlando, Florida. In its annual meeting, USATF will be felicitating Noah Lyles with the Jesse Owens Male Athlete of the Year award. Moreover, Sha’Carri Richardson will receive the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Female Athlete of the Year.

On receiving the prestigious honor, both Richardon and Lyles reacted on their respective social media account. The six-time world championship gold medalist, Noah Lyles took to his X handles and expressed:

"Honored to be winning my 3rd Jesse Owens US Athlete of the Year."

The 23-year-old Sha’Carri Richardson wrote on her Instagram story:

"I am speechless….. Thankyou"

A look at Sha’Carri Richardson and Noah Lyles’ performances in the 2023 season

The 2023 season had indeed been a terrific run for Sha’Carri Richardson. She made an unexpected comeback this year after experiencing a series of unpleasant events in the 2021 and 2022 seasons.

Richardson stunned the world at her season opener at the Miramar Invitational in April. She clocked a mind-blowing windy 10.57s (+4.1 ) that won her the first gold medal in 2023. Later on, she achieved another great win at the 100m race at the US National Championship by clocking 10.82s.

It led her to make her debut at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest in August. In her first attempt, the female athlete won not one but three world championship medals. She has gold medals in the 100m race and 4x100m relay race and a silver medal in the 200m race. The athlete is possibly going to make her Olympic debut in Paris in 2024.

The 26-year-old Noah Lyles simply emerged to his best in the 2023 World Athletics Championships. He was already defending a champion in the 200m race in 2022. Hence, he became a favorite at this year’s world championship.

At Budapest, Lyles continued to defend his dominance in the 200m race by winning the gold medal for the third time. He also won gold medals in the 100m and 4x100m relay races. The athlete’s stunning performance made him enter the legendary club of triple-triple gold medalists like Tyson Gay, Maurice Greene, and Usain Bolt.

Lyles won the bronze medal in the 200m race in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. He also has high chances of competing in the 2024 Paris Olympics.