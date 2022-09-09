"I started working night shifts in a call center after my father’s death, and completely lost touch with sports"- Para-athlete Vinay Kumar

When a para-athlete like 400m runner Vinay Kumar overcomes their disabilities and hardships in order to excel at a sport and represent their nation, they deserve nothing but appreciation.

Replacing praise for their hard work and effort with sympathy does nothing but devalue their efforts.

All the para-athletes have taken up sports for different reasons. Indian para-athlete Vinay Kumar took up sports as a challenge. He wanted to erase all the question marks and taunts towards his polio by proving his capability. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, he said:

"I had polio from a very young age. My relatives used to mock and taunt my family saying 'langda' [lame man] is born in your house. At the time, I decided I would do something in sports to shut down these detractors and doubters."

Movies can be a good influence, and a particular movie did help inspire Vinay Kumar. Late runner Milkha Singh's biopic 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' is what propelled him to compete in 400m. He said:

"Later, I saw the movie Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. Inspired by the movie, I then wanted to compete in 400m."

Para Games have the ability to raise awareness and force important conversations about disability.

The real battle of the prevalant stereotypical representation of the athletes becomes evident in cases where they are initially termed heroes, only to have their achievements forgotten about later on. While things have started to change, there is still a long way to go in supporting and recognizing para-athletes.

Speaking about the same, Vinay Kumar said:

"I just want to appeal to the masses to support, motivate and help the Para athletes and para sports to grow and reach more sporting fans, so that we can win, put in more effort and win more medals for the country."

He further added:

"Earlier, no one recognized us. Today, slowly, people have started to recognize us and our achievements, but there is still a long way to go as a nation."

"I have had no support system"- Vinay Kumar

Apathy worsens the struggle of para-athletes. Every day is a new challenge. Concrete action, not just rhetoric, is the immediate need of the hour to ensure some kind of change that the world of para athletes is looking for.

Vinay Kumar has looked for support throughout his career. Unfortunately, has struggled to find any for most of his career.

Speaking about the same, Vinay said:

"It was after my first national medal that I started receiving some support. When I lost my mother in 2015, she was the one who extended a little bit of support, I was devastated. After winning my first international medal in 2017, my father started supporting me. I improved and started winning several medals internationally."

He further added:

"I represent Chandigarh, Punjab. Since 2017, there has been no policy for us. Everything that I have done so far in my career, I have done it at my own expense. I have supported myself by putting money out of my pocket.

"In 2021 I lost my father as well. Since then I have had no support system. The only place where I have received some kind of backing is from the Shirdi Sai Baba Foundation."

2018 Asian Para Games bronze medalist (400M T44, T62/64 event) Vinay Kumar is eyeing another podium finish at the Games slated to take place next year.

The fourth edition of the Asian Para Games in Hangzhou, originally scheduled to be held in October this year, has been postponed to 2023, between October 22 and 28.

Speaking about the difficulties he has faced in preparing for the event, Vinay Kumar said:

"My next target is the Para Asian Games. I am struggling a bit. I had sacrificed sports due to financial struggles. I started working night shifts in a call center after my father’s death, and completely lost touch with sports.

"It's hard and challenging to find focus and rhythym in order to get back on track but I have started practicing and trying to discipline my life and routine to achieve my target."

