"Para Sports needs recognition, it needs to be highlighted"- Indian Para Discus thrower Rohit Hooda

Indian para-discus thrower Rohit Hooda, who is a part of the Mission Made Possible series, has called for long overdue recognition and respect for the para-athletes.

Support and focus on the abilities of athletes should not be replaced by sympathy. Disability has never been an issue, however, the detractors have always been in para-sports. Para-sports have evolved, but acceptance, awareness and appreciation is still a far fetched impression for the athletes.

Speaking about the the change that para-sports still awaits, Rohit Hooda, in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, said:

"Para-Sports needs recognition. It needs to be highlighted and promoted. Just as Neeraj Chopra's efforts and medals are highlighted, Sumit Antil should be celebrated equally. Sumit gets appreciated but definitely not as much as Neeraj. So, that's the change that I want to see in para-sports."

The Mission Made Possible series aims to showcase the inspirational journey of Indian heroes by highlighting the hardships they went through and how they overcame it. Speaking about whether para-athletes are unheard of, Hooda said:

"I want the world to understand that the hard work, effort and training that goes into winning an Olympic Medal as well as a Paralympic medal is the same. We also work 365 days, only then do we get the medals. It not that we work any less, despite the hardships we work equally hard to represent the nation."

Athletes with disabilities need due recognition and appreciation and not sympathy. Para-sports have come a long way, however, overcoming the potential cultural stigmas associated with disability has been weighing more heavily on the athletes than the real hardships and injuries that they have endured.

Speaking about the same, Hooda urged everyone to treat paara-athletes equally to the able-bodied athletes. He said:

"The challenges and hardships for para-athletes, however, don't treat us with sympathy. Treat para-athletes like you treat the able-bodied athletes, give us recognition after the medals like you give to the other athletes, we work equally hard."

"I want to break the world record, give discus throw its recognition"- Rohit Hooda

Indian para discus thrower Rohit Hooda was inclined towards and interested in sports from a very young age. He started off playing basketball in his village but was then removed from the team due to his disability. From there to representing India internationally, Hooda has come a long way. He said:

"I have been playing sports since a very young age. I used to play basketball initially in my village, but because I am disabled, my coach said I cannot be a part of the team. I continued playing sports for fun and fitness at the same time and continued my studies."

He further added:

"I didn't know that para-sports existed. Later, I went to Rohtak, Haryana to find out about the details related to para-sports. At the time were a few disabled athletes took part in sports. After I started my journey in sports."

A doctor inserted glucose into the wrong nerve, which resulted in the amputation of Hooda's hand at the age of 1. With the help of his family members especially sister and the motivation from the seniors, he made it through.

Speaking about his dream, Hooda said:

"I want to break the world record. Not many people know about discus throw in India, but when I started competing I always wanted to take discus throw to a new level and give it its due recognition. I want to be up on the podium and hear India's National Anthem, that's my dream."

Mission Made Possible series: Streaming details

Watch Mission Made Possible at 6:00 PM (IST) daily, from September 5 to September 14, 2022, on SONY TEN 2 & SONY TEN 2 HD channels and will be available on SonyLIV.

Edited by Puranjay Dixit