"I have waited and worked 8 years" - Noah Lyles on 60m dominance at USATF Indoor Championships

Noah Lyles has once again delivered on the big stage by claiming the national indoor title in the men’s 60m. The 2023 World Athletics championships treble achiever emerged as the winner in the shortest sprint distance with a narrowest margin victory against Christian Coleman.

At the USATF Indoor Championships 2024, also the selection meet for the upcoming World Athletics Championships 2024, Lyles defeated Coleman, the world record holder in the discipline (6.44s) by clocking a world-leading performance and personal best time of 6.43s.

Although Noah Lyles is renowned for being one of the top sprinters in the world, he was initially never a dominant force in the 60m. However, he has improved his performance over the years in the short sprint distance.

From recording a personal best of 6.76s in the 60m in 2021, he has progressed in the distance, putting up impressive shows with 6.55s in 2022, 6.51s in 2023, and now 6.43s in 2024 as his season bests.

Post his sensational victory at the event taking place in Albuquerque Convention Center, Noah Lyles was pleased with his performance at the national championships, having worked for eight years to reach the milestone.

“I have waited and worked for 8 years to see the numbers I have produced this year in the 60m. I’m so glad it’s finally here,” he wrote on X.

Expand Tweet

Lyles’ next goal in 2024 is to accomplish his first indoor title at the World Indoor Championships 2024, scheduled from March 1 to March 3.

For the Paris Olympics 2024, he intends to replicate his feat which he achieved at the World Championships 2023 by becoming the Olympic gold medalist in the 100m, 200m, and 4X100m relay events.

Earlier in an interview with French sports daily L'Equipe, Lyles had expressed his desire to compete at the longer distance [4x400m relay] in the Olympics and stated that if he were allowed to compete, he would take it.

Noah Lyles is the American record holder in the 200m distance

Lyles celebrates winning gold in the Men's 200m Final on day seven of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 at Hayward Field on July 21, 2022, in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Noah Lyles, the Olympic bronze medalist over the 200 meters, holds the national record in the discipline. He accomplished this feat at the World Athletics Championships 2022 on home soil, by clocking 19.31s to clinch his second title in the sprint distance.

On his way to triumph, he finished ahead of Kenny Bednarek (19.77s) and Erriyon Knighton (19.80s).

Next year in Budapest, Lyles went on to bag his third title over the distance with a time of 19.52s, edging Knighton (19.75s) once again.