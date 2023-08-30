"I welcome him as a world champion"- PV Sindhu lauds Neeraj Chopra

Indian shuttler and two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu has lauded Neeraj Chopra for his remarkable achievement at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.

Chopra became the first-ever Indian to win a gold medal at the World Athletics Championships. PV Sindhu congratulated him and was all praise for her compatriot.

Talking to the media after being named the brand ambassador of Centuary Mattresses, PV Sindhu called Neeraj Chopra's historical victory as an outstanding achievement and welcomed him into the "world champion" club.

“It is a fantastic effort by Neeraj. I heartily congratulate him on his great achievement and it should be a great inspiration for many budding athletes. I welcome him as a world champion. He did extremely well to win the gold," she said.

PV Sindhu jumps to No. 14 in World Rankings

PV Sindhu has moved up one spot in the latest BWF World Rankings to 14th. She is having a forgettable 2023 so far and is yet to win a title this year.

After winning the gold medal at Commonwealth Games 2022, Sindhu sustained a stress fracture and was out of action for five months. She returned to action in the Malaysia Open 2023 in January but suffered a defeat in the first round.

She has participated in 15 tournaments this year and has been knocked out in the first round in seven of them. Her best result in 2023 came at the Madrid Masters, where she ended as the runners-up.

She also reached the semifinals in the Malaysia Masters and Canada Open. Notably, Sindhu was knocked out in the first round of the recently concluded World Championships.

While talking about her current form and recent struggles, she said that she has back-to-back tournaments and will prepare well for them.

"I have back-to-back tournaments. Every tournament is important and I will prepare well for them,” she said.

Sindhu will be in action in the China Open 2023, which will take place from September 5 to 10, followed by the Hong Kong Open 2023 from September 12 to 17.